"I signed for the dough" - Brooks Koepka finally gives the 'honest' reason behind his LIV Golf move

2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka finally disclosed the real reason for joining the LIV Golf. The American golfer defected from the PGA Tour last year to compete on the Saudi-Arabia-funded LIV Golf.

In a recent episode of BS w/Jake Paul Podcast, Koepka said he signed a deal with the Saudi circuit for the dough. Speaking about his deal, Koepka said:

"Look, I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough. I’m 100% behind that. I don’t know if tomorrow I’ll get in a car accident and never play golf again but my family is taken care of. That was a big thing for me, not doing it for anything else. Everybody else, they go to their 9-5, most of them don’t like their 9-5 but they’re doing it because they get the pay cheque . That’s the same thing as us.

“I enjoy playing golf, I enjoy winning – I’d say that I would do it for free because I love it that much, but at the same time you’ve got to take care of each other, he added.

Brooks Koepka has reportedly signed a $130 million deal with the LIV Golf. In the podcast, when he asked to elaborate if he signed the deal for eight or nine digits, Koepka said:

“It was nine. It was pretty good, I was pretty happy with it I’ll put it that way."

Dozens of golfers from different golf series worldwide have joined LIV Golf after the series offered them a lucrative amount. However, some golfers including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and others have turned down the contract and stayed loyal to their series.

Brooks Koepka's career earnings

Koepka's total career earnings are $50,503,282 as per Spotrac.com. He has made over $40 million from official tournaments and $458K from unofficial tournaments.

His highest earnings were recorded in 2019 when he earned $13 million.

Here are the career earnings of Brooks Koepka over the years:

2013: $14,950

2014: $1,043,115

2015: $3,571,900

2016: $3,462,393

2017: $5,720,897

2018: $7,194,047

2019: $13,184,006

2020: $1,228,227

2021: $8,599,136

2022: $1,427,418

2023: $4,321,000

Koepka has an incredibly amazing outing playing on the LIV Golf this season. He won two tournaments in 2023 at the LIV Golf and also won one major, PGA Championship.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Brooks Koepka played on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 31

Tucson: 29

Orlando: 1

Adelaide: 19

Singapore: 3

Tulsa: 6

DC: 14

Andalucia: 3

London: 17

Greenbrier: 41

Bedminster: 38

Chicago: 26

Jeddah: 1

Last week, Koepka played at the LIV Golf Jeddah event and defended his title. He will compete at this week's Miami Team Championship which is the final of the 2023 season of LIV Golf.