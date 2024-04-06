LIV golfer Mito Pereira recently revealed an intriguing tale from his childhood when he quit golf at the age of 15. The Chilean golfer, who currently plays for LIV Golf, appeared in a recent episode of the Fore Play Podcast where he shared his story.

Mito Pereira revealed that when he was 15, he quit golf for two years. He started playing golf at the age of three but when he was 15, he suddenly decided to focus on his studies. Pereira went back to school like a "normal person" and started playing tennis, soccer and other sports.

Speaking about his golf journey, Pereira said:

"At 15, I quit golf for two years. I was just, I played from three years old to fifteen. I skipped everything, and at 15, I was like, no, I need to...I need to do something else. I went back to, like, school. Normal school in Chile."

"Just didn't go as much as just played tournaments and all that. I started doing everything like a normal person, like every sport, played soccer teams, tennis and everything," he added.

Mito Pereira added that he returned to the game suddenly after one of his friends asked him to play golf. The Chilean golfer joined him and played a round when he shot under 4. This gave him confidence, and he returned to the game. Pereira said:

"One day one friend was like, "Hey, do you want to go play golf?" And I was like, "Okay." Just two years after touching a club. Okay, let's go and I shot like -4. I said okay like maybe I need to get back to it."

Mito Pereira enjoyed a successful professional golf career. After a fabulous journey as an amateur, while playing at Texas Tech University, Pereira began playing professionally in 2015. He competed on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf.

A look into Mito Pereira's career

Mito Pereira played golf as an amateur at Texas Tech University. He had a successful stint as an amateur and reached No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2015.

Soon after, Pereira started playing golf professionally and joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. Later, he joined the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won three tournaments.

His first victory on the circuit came in 2020 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship and then at the Rex Hospital Open in 2021. In 2021, Pereira also emerged victorious at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which helped him secure a spot on the PGA Tour.

Throughout his career, Mito Pereira has won 10 professional events, including three on the Korn Ferry Tour and seven others.

Mito Pereira has also had a successful outing in the Majors. He finished third at the PGA Championship in 2022. He currently plays for LIV Golf.