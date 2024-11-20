“I was still able to walk” – Ludvig Aberg reveals being a ‘tourist’ with his girlfriend during his rehab 

Ludvig Aberg is returning to defend his RSM Classic title this weekend. The 25-year-old is set to make his first PGA Tour start since the Tour Championship in late August. Ahead of the competition, the World No.5 golfer has detailed his experience in rehab and revealed that he was briefly a ‘tourist’ in New York despite his injury.

Aberg was forced to take a break after surgery on his left knee to repair a torn medial meniscus. The golfer, who admittedly didn’t like the rehabilitation, seemed to enjoy the time off the field. The Swedish golfer revealed that he underwent treatment in New York and was ‘lucky to be able to walk’ after the surgery.

Speaking to the media in a pre-event press conference ahead of the RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia, the PGA Tour star said he used the rehab break to ‘act like tourists’ with his girlfriend Olivia Peet.

Trending

Replying to a media query on whether he enjoyed the injury break, Ludvig Aberg said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Oh, yeah, absolutely. I did the surgery in New York, so I spent the first couple weeks in New York doing rehab. Luckily, I was still able to walk, so me and my girlfriend were in New York and we were doing the city a little bit and kind of acting like tourists, so that was fun.”

He further detailed his four weeks completely away from golf. The golfer added that he was ‘itching’ to get back on the field towards the end of the rehab period.

Aberg added:

“I've had some time off. It's been quite nice… The first two weeks, I did not miss it at all, I'm not gonna lie. But the last couple of weeks, it's been itching in my fingers quite a bit, so it's been nice to get back into practicing, playing a lot more at home.”

Fully fit Ludvig Aberg 'itching' to play on a golf field

Ludvig Aberg seems excited to get back to Sea Island, where he clinched his first-ever PGA Tour title last year. It is pertinent to note that the Swedish golfer had just finished a successful collegiate career at Texas Tech less than 18 months ago and directly jumped on to the Tour through the PGA Tour University pathway.

The ace golfer captured the RSM Classic last year beating Mackenzie Hughes by four strokes after back-to-back rounds of 9-under 61. The European Ryder Cup team player lauded the course by stating it “has been great” to him so far.

Ahead of the competition, the PGA Tour star revealed he felt ‘fully fit’ again. He claimed his ailing left knee didn’t impact his swing, however, it did make him change how he read putts.

Ludvig Aberg said on Tuesday:

“I feel 100 percent, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’m actually a little bit stronger now than I was before, so that’s good.”

Aberg underwent the surgery the week after finishing 16TH at the Tour Championship in East Lake, on Sept. 5. The golfer confirmed his return on Oct. 5. He shared clips of him hitting chip shots online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback