‘I stink’: Bryson DeChambeau hilariously reacts to his missed ‘bump and run’

Bryson DeChambeau never misses a chance to make his fans laugh. He recently appeared in an Instagram reel shared y crusers gc. He's seen hitting a swing with full confidence. But when he missed a bump and run, he said something hilarious and trolled himself.Crushers GC shared this video on August 3rd. Dechmabeau was asked about the way he hits a bump and runs. To that, he's heard saying:&quot;I put it back on the right side of my foot. With the ball taken to the toe, I kind of like pressure down into it. Then I bump it, just like that. Pump, right into the ground, and then it goes into the hole. Did it not go in? Darn it.. I stink!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to that, Bryson DeChambeau's bag features custom clubs, single-length irons, and some of the lowest lofts seen on tour. He also made several changes during the season. He plays a Krank Formula Fire driver with 6 degrees of loft, adjusted to 5 degrees. The shaft is from LA Golf’s Bryson Series. He also carries a Krank Formula Fire 3-wood and 5-wood, both with the same shaft.His irons are Avoda Golf Prototype Single-Length irons, from 5-iron to pitching wedge. They also have LA Golf Bryson Series shafts. Earlier in the season, DeChambeau tested LA Golf BAD V3-W irons (5-iron to 9-iron).He carries three wedges: 60°, 56°, and 45°, all from the Ping Glide 4.0 line. They also have LA Golf shafts. In May, during the PGA Championship, he also tested Ping S159 wedges. His putter is the SIK Pro C-Series Armlock. It has a JumboMax JumboFlat 17 grip and an LA Golf shaft. He plays the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash ball. Apart from that, this is not the first time Bryson DeChambeau has made his fans laugh.When Bryson DeChambeau trolled himself by calling himself a “recreational golfer”Back in June 2025, Bryson DeChambeau gave golf fans something to laugh about. The 31-year-old golfer dropped a hilarious video online that showed what he called a 'recreational golfer’s day.'The clip first appeared on his Instagram and X accounts. It was titled “A Day in the Life of a Recreational Golfer.” The video opened with DeChambeau waking up at 5:30 a.m. sharp. He then began grooming himself. By 6 a.m., he was in a car, heading straight to the airport. A few minutes later, he was seen boarding a private jet.After the flight, Bryson arrived at a course to get in some swings. Later in the day, he hopped onto a helicopter, which flew him to a mountain top. Once he landed, he started practising his swing. He then moved to a deserted open area, where he kept swinging his club. Lastly, he hit the gym.