“I take full responsibility”: Jordan Spieth after getting disqualified from Genesis Invitational 2024 for rule breach

Jordan Spieth has insisted that he is taking full responsibility for getting disqualified from the Genesis Invitational 2024 for signing the wrong scorecard.

Spieth was just two strokes behind the lead ahead of the Friday round. He started with a birdie on the first hole and was at 1-under for the round before the par 3, hole 4 at Riviera. He missed a five-foot par putt on the fourth hole and settled for a bogey. While it was recorded as a bogey on the real-time leaderboard, Spieth had entered a par on his scorecard. This resulted in his automatic disqualification from the event, cutting his week at Riviera short.

Following the unfortunate incident, the three-time Major champion accepted his fault in a post on the X.

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA," he wrote.

Overall, Spieth had shot 2-over 73 in the second round of the Genesis Invitational, and he would have been at T20 after 36 holes if it were not for his disqualification.

This was not the only unfortunate event that occurred at Genesis Inspirational on Friday. Earlier, Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw mid-round due to flu-like symptoms and dehydration. The 82-time winner on the PGA Tour was making his first official start in ten months, but his round only lasted for 24 holes before he was taken off the course in a cart.

Initially, there was speculation that Woods' early withdrawal might have been due to back issues, which he had mentioned in his post-round interview on Thursday. However, later, Rob McNamara, Tiger's longtime friend and executive VP of TGR Ventures, stated that it was dehydration and that Woods's condition had improved after receiving an IV.

How has Jordan Spieth performed this season so far?

The 12-time PGA Tour winner was having a good season so far before he was disqualified at the Genesis Invitational. In four starts this season, Jordan Spieth has made two top-six finishes, including a solo third at the Sentry.

He remained winless last season and had mixed results, with six missed cuts and seven top tens. Spieth's last win came at the 2022 RBC Heritage, which he failed to defend last year after losing to Matt Fitzpatrick in the playoff.