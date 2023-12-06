“I had a taste of it in 2022 and I want more of it” - Aussie veteran Wade Ormsby on a potential LIV Golf return through qualifiers

Wade Ormsby was one of the names on the inaugural LIV Golf roster in 2022. The Australian veteran bagged more than $4.7 million in prize money from nine events on the Saudi-backed circuit. However, the 43-year-old lost his spot on Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC team and was reduced to a reserve in 2023.

Having had a “taste” of LIV Golf in 2022, Ormsby is now eyeing a comeback. The golfer, who played majorly on the Asian Tour this year, is at the LIV Golf Promotions event this week. The Aussie golfer joins a multinational field claiming that he “wants more” of the Greg Norman-led Tour. Furthermore, he dubbed the qualifiers as “one of the greatest opportunities that has ever been presented in world golf.”

Speaking from the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, Wade Ormsby said:

“I want to give it everything I can because it is a great opportunity, one of the greatest opportunities that has ever been presented in world golf, so that guys can graduate straight through to the LIV Golf League, which has proved to be pretty lucrative and exciting and a fun format.

I had a taste of it (LIV) in 2022 and I want more of it, so it is up to me to grab one of those three spots. It is an exciting format, it is shorter and faster and the camaraderie among the players and teams is completely different to what I have experienced before.”

Ormsby added that he’s giving “everything” for another shot on LIV. The golfer further added that he’s had ample preparation in the run-up to the promotions event.

It is pertinent to note that the Aussie played three weeks straight, including two weeks on the International Series and the Australian PGA before this. He failed to make the cut at the Royal Queensland event last week.

Wade Ormsby at the LIV Golf qualifiers

The LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi has more than 70 players from 23 different countries teeing up. The stacked field includes the likes of former US PGA winner Jason Dufner, former teen prodigy Ryan Ruffels etc. Rumors also suggested the presence of current Masters champion Jon Rahm at the event. However, his defection from the PGA Tour remains uncertain.

Ormsby is one of the 11 Australians at the qualifiers. He joined former LIV player Jed Morgan on the greens. Much like Ormsby, Morgan, the 2021 Australian PGA champion, also won over $5 million on the Saudi-based circuit. The duo got direct passage directly into the second round.

However, they’ll still have to finish the top 20 players to get through to the final day, the 36-hole showdown. The two golfers will compete for the $300,000 prize money on offer, as well as spots on the 2024 roster with the rest of the field.