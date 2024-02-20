Shane Lowry thinks American golf fans are different from European fans. The Irish golfer recently opened up about golf fans’ drinking habits and said that his countrymen are famous for being ‘big drinkers.’ However, the PGA Tour star noted that he never had been drunk enough to not be able to walk, unlike many fans at the WM Phoenix Open.

Lowry was speaking on the latest episode of the Fore Play Podcast when he gave his take on golf fans’ drinking habits. Replying to a query on ‘how rowdy American fans differ from rowdy European fans,’ the 36-year-old said it is “crazy” to see people being carried off at TPC Scottsdale after a round of the Waste Management.

He said the experience of having people unable to walk from being drunk at a golf game “is a bit mad.”

Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast, Shane Lowry said (at 38:18):

"I think most Irish people get a name for being like big drinkers. I think when you go to PGA Tour events, especially the Waste Management (Phoenix Open), I see people last week, as I've been known to have a few drinks in my time and I've been pretty drunk before, but I've never been that bad where I can't actually stand up.

"You see people at the Waste Management where they actually can't walk out after the day's golf. I think that it's just crazy that you see people get carried out by their friends. And obviously there's loads of videos that go viral where guys can barely walk and I think it's a bit mad."

It is pertinent to note that Shane Lowry’s comment comes just days after he finished T60 at an eventful WM Phoenix Open outing. For the unversed, the Arizona event, won by Canada’s Nick Taylor, gained bad repute due to drunk fans.

This included fans falling off stands, players like Zach Johnson telling hecklers to ‘shut up’ and an eventual alcohol ban at the venue.

WM Phoenix Open halts alcohol sales and shuts entrances mid-tournament

The WM Phoenix Open halted the alcohol sales and closed TPC Scottsdale’s gates during the third round’s play on Saturday, February 10. According to the organizers, fans started entering the venue at 7 am local time. However, the venue became overcrowded and the crowd became uncontrollable soon after.

The WM Phoenix Open officials later revealed that many people had got into the venue without tickets. The situation got out of hand as fans began flipping into bunkers, sliding on the course slopes, and playing with mud. Several videos of drunk fans passing out at the venue also surfaced online.

Expand Tweet

Following this, the organizers halted alcohol sales and closed the gates to the venue around 2 pm local time. Unsurprisingly, fans were unhappy with the decision. Protesting the sudden alcohol ban, many fans came together to make 'We want beer!' chants. Despite their efforts, the beer stands remained shut.

It is pertinent to note this isn’t the WM Phoenix Open, also known as the People's Open, which has a history of being drunk fans’ haven. Notably, the 16th-hole grandstand of the TPC Scottsdale is known as the party hole at the venue where fans cheer and celebrate with drinks, often throwing beer cups onto the ground.