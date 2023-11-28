“I think we can take advantage of time delay” - Tiger Woods offers insight into the positive aspect amid TGL Golf League being delayed

The delay of the inaugural TGL League is certainly an inconvenience, but Tiger Woods is trying to look at the bright side. Woods thinks the postponement can be an opportunity and that they "can take advantage" to improve the product.

In a recent interview, Tiger Woods explained that the tech-based golf league had been prepared in too short a time, and that the delay to 2025 will allow to "do it right."

Expand Tweet

These were his words (via NBC Sports):

"I think it was moving very quickly, and I think we can take advantage of time delay. I think that we can do it right, and I think all the parties that are involved really feel that this is going to be the best thing for it."

"There’s so many partners, so many people that are involved in this league that have had so much brand experience, and they want to get it right, and they have gotten it right, they’re billionaires. I think that if we’re able to capture that, I think, going into ’25, I think that it will be positive for all of us," he added.

Tiger Woods' TGL League was scheduled to begin in January 2024. On November 14, 2023, damage occurred to the structures of the building under construction that will host the event, delaying the start of the circuit by one year.

What was the status of the Tiger Woods TGL League when it was postponed?

The TGL League was almost ready to begin competitive activities. When its postponement was announced, 23 of the 24 participating players were already confirmed, as well as the identity of six teams and the roster of several of them.

The list of players is as follows:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Adam Scott Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Billy Horschel Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Max Homa Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Shane Lorwy Tyrrell Hatton Cameron Young Sahith Theegala Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Lucas Glover Wyndham Clark Min Woo Lee Kevin Kisner

The 24th player, Jon Rahm, had initially confirmed his participation, but later declined citing scheduling conflicts. His replacement has not been announced at this time.

The six teams that will participate in the league (and their principal owners) are as follows:

Atlanta GC (Arthur Blank)

Boston Common Golf (Fenway Sports Group)

Jupiter Links GC (Tiger Woods/David Blitzer)

Los Angeles GC (Alexis Ohanian/Williams Sisters)

New York GC (Steve Cohen)

San Francisco GC(Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry)

As for the rosters, several teams have already reported them in whole or in part. Boston Common Golf included Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

Atlanta GC, meanwhile, drafted Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschell and Lucas Glover. The Los Angeles team has confirmed Collin Morikawa and Shaith Theegala, while Tiger Woods has already been informed as the first player of his team, Jupiter Links GC.

It remains to be seen whether these details will still be in place until the start of the league on its new date in 2025.