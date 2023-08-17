“I think we are in a very fortunate position" - Ian Poulter explains Majesticks GC's decision to avoid LIV Golf transfer market

LIV Golf has three tournaments left on the regular schedule, but Ian Poulter, like everyone else, is already thinking about the off-season. The off-season brings new things this year, and Poulter and his team have already started making decisions.

Ian Poulter and the Majesticks GC are not considering making any moves during the transfer period that will be available during the offseason. So stated the team captain himself, opining that they are in a "very fortunate position."

Ian Poulter said, according to Golf Monthly:

"I think we are in a very fortunate position to have three very senior players that are co-captains and we've signed Sam Horsfield, who we know extremely well, who's an incredible talent in the game of golf."

Ian Poulter, LIV Golf - Andalucia - Day Three (Image via Getty).

He added:

"So for us, it was about making sure we had stability in there. We didn't want the volatility of having players dropping off and the possible trade aspect."

Ian Poulter also spoke about the differences between Majesticks GC and other teams in terms of players and transfers.

He said:

"Some teams are already in the position where they know they're going to need to either strengthen their team or they may have a couple of members that are playing this year that won't play next year."

He added:

"They'll be looking to work out who's available, who's coming in, who they may be able to trade from another team so there's quite a lot of excitement coming within the LIV teams between now and the end of the season, and it's different. It gives a really cool vibe that we've never really seen before. I think for the fans, it gives a really great dynamic into a sport that has never seen that before."

According to LIV Golf circuit rules, teams will be open to trades during the offseason.

Also, the bottom four players in the individual rankings will be relegated to the development tour, while the top four from the development tour will move up to the main circuit.

These new players will be available to be signed by any team that needs them and has room for them on their roster.

Ian Poulter and the Majesticks GC in the 2023 season

The Majesticks GC team has five players (although only four play each tournament). Ian Poulter is the captain and principal figurehead, while Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood are co-captains. Laurie Canter and Sam Horsfield complete the roster.

Poulter is currently 33rd in the individual rankings, while Stenson is 27th, Westwood is 45th, Horsfield is 42nd, and Canter is 43rd.

However, Poulter is confident that they will not have to make any changes during the postseason, despite the fact that three of his players are in danger of relegation.