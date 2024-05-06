“I think we're all heading home” – Cam Smith says team is skipping LIV Golf Singapore party after celebrating last week’s Adelaide win for 48 hours

Cam Smith and his Ripper GC team won two consecutive LIV Golf tournaments in Adelaide and Singapore. The first of those was special as Australia is home to the all the team members, and led to some wild celebrations as they partied last weekend in Adelaide. They reportedly went all out in celebration for two days after the win.

However, the Singapore win, as per Smith, is not to emulate last weekend's activities as this time, they just want to get home again.

Cam Smith said in his press conference:

"I think we're all heading home to be honest. So it might be a bit hard to do it by ourselves. I think it was great fun to do it as a team and there was a lot of enjoyment in those drinks. But I think we've had a long couple of weeks and probably looking forward to getting back to our families for these guys and getting some rest and getting some sleep."

For Ripper GC, the last few weeks have been packed with a lot of travel. Some of them, including Smith himself, played in The Masters in Augusta, Georgia before flying to Adelaide less than two weeks later. One week later, they needed to be in Singapore.

Now, Smith and company want to go home and rest before they need to be in Houston next month.

Marc Leishman did, however, joke that the plane ride back home would be "about 48 hours," potentially giving them the opportunity to celebrate and potentially top last weekend's party.

Cam Smith and LIV Golf team aiming for threepeat

Can Cam Smith and company make it three in a row?

Following their team victory in Singapore,Marc Leishman, Cam Smith, Lucas Herbert, and Matt Jones have won two straight LIV events. Ripper GC will be aiming for a third when they go to Houston next month.

Following the win in Singapore, Smith said on the tour's X page:

"Yeah, I know. I mean, I'm very proud of them. I knew that we had it in IS through, and it was a matter of time. There's probably a few lazy boys over Christmas, to be honest, and it took us a little bit to get going. But yeah, this is how we expect to play, and this is how we want to keep playing. So, we'll try to make it three in Houston."

Ripper GC's players notably do not have an individual title to their name this year. Smith and Leishman were both T2 to Brooks Koepka by two strokes in Singapore, the closest a team member has come to winning an event. Despite that, the unique team aspect of LIV events has given them two straight wins.

Winning three events in a row would be unprecedented, but they will all reconvene in Houston at the beginning of June and give it another shot. Their recent run has allowed them to climb into third in the overall team standings in 2024 as well.