Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith has appreciated his team for their gameplay at LIV Golf Singapore. The team won the Adelaide event last week by playing in the first team playoff in LIV Golf history. Ripper GC continued their dominance this week in Singapore and won the team event again.

Following the tournament, Smith celebrated his win while talking to the media. The Aussie praised his teammates and stated that they would be looking forward to completing the victory hat trick at the upcoming Houston event.

Speaking of his team's performance, Cameron Smith said (via LIV Golf's X page):

"Yeah, I know. I mean, I'm very proud of them. I knew that we had it in IS through, and it was a matter of time. There's probably a few lazy boys over Christmas, to be honest, and it took us a little bit to get going. But yeah, this is how we expect to play, and this is how we want to keep playing. So, we'll try to make it three in Houston."

Cameron Smith and Co. won the team event and earned $3 million in prize money at LIV Golf Singapore. The team finished with a score of -32, winning the event by three strokes over Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC, who both earned $1 million in prize money.

At the LIV Golf Adelaide, Ripper GC finished in a tie for the top position with Stinger GC. Both the teams competed in a playoff, where Ripper GC emerged victorious.

Cameron Smith finishes runner-up at the LIV Golf Singapore 2024

In the individual LIV Golf Singapore event, Cameron Smith put in an outstanding performance and settled in a tie for second place with Marc Leishman, another Ripper GC team member.

Smith started his game with an even par round, followed by two under par rounds to score a deficit of 13. He finished just two strokes behind tournament winner, Brooks Koepka, who managed a score of under 15.

As the Ripper GC teammates settled in a tie for second place, the team won the event. Talor Gooch settled in fourth place, followed by Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters, who tied for fifth place.

Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Kevin Na secured the seventh spot, followed by Jon Rahm, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer, and Adrian Meronk in 10th. Sergio Garcia settled in a tie for 14th place with Kalle Samooja, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester and Cameron Tringale.

Following LIV Golf Singapore, the Saudi Circuit players will tee off at the Houston event. The tournament will take place from June 7 to 9 at the Golf Club of Houston.