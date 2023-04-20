“I think I just overworked it” - Lexi Thompson comes into year’s first major with an injury

Despite easing into the year’s first major from a scheduling point, Lexi Thompson will be teeing up at the 2023 Chevron Championship with an injury. The golfer, playing her second outing this year since Saudi Arabia, is currently carrying a taped-up right wrist.

Heading into this week's competition, Thompson revealed that she practiced hard back home in south Florida and injured herself. According to the 28-year-old, she “just overworked it” and came out with an injured wrist. However, she added that the injury was not severe and was nothing to worry much about.

Speaking about the black tape on her wrist, Lexi Thompson said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I’ve just been hitting so many golf balls at home… and I’ve kind of — I’m not going to say injured, but it’s hurting a little bit. But I’ve gotten work done the last few days and getting it taped up. But yeah, I think I just overworked it. It’s nothing crazy severe, but it’s there. But we’ll see.”

It is pertinent to note that Lexi Thompson remains a favorite for the Chevron Championship despite her slight injury. The golfer comes into the year’s first major with high hopes.

Thompson even lauded the host course ahead of the major. Speaking about the Nicklaus Course at The Club at Carleton Woods ahead of the event, she said:

“It’s definitely a major feel for this golf course. It’s playing long, and it’ll get windy. It’s Texas, so it’ll get windy out there and play difficult … that’s how a major should be.”

Lexi Thompson on her break from golf

Lexi Thompson began 2023 in February at the Saudi Ladies International. The golfer played the LET event before making her LPGA season debut at the Drive On Championship in Arizona. However, she failed to make the cut at the event and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Opening up about her prolonged break from golf, Thompson said:

“You know, just enjoying my life a bit more off the golf course… I’ve taken the offseason, got to spend a lot of time with my family and friends, and I gave myself an extra month basically.

“I played in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year, and then played in Arizona, and just kind of spacing out my events, making sure I’m nice and healthy and not too tired for the events that I really want to play in and the golf courses that set up for my game.”

Lexi Thompson, who is close to her family, said she was happier spending time with her loved ones.

It is pertinent to note that Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA. However, her lone major title came at the 2014 Chevron Championship.

Coming back from a rough patch, the golfer will be eyeing a repeat of her success in the event this weekend.

