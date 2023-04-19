"I don't think I have a weakness” - Georgia Hall exudes confidence ahead of 2023 Chevron Championship

Georgia Hall is on a good run of form. Having finished runner-up in both the LPGA Drive On Championship and the LA Open, Hall is a strong contender for this week’s 2023 Chevron Championship.

Ahead of the event, the 27-year-old English golfer has exuded confidence in her game.

Coming off the back of a T6 finish at last week’s Lotte Championship, Hall will be eyeing a top finish at the 2023 Chevron Championship. The World No. 10, who currently sits top of the LPGA season rankings thanks to four top 10 finishes so far this year, will be looking to take the first major of the year by storm.

Commenting on her game ahead of the Chevron Championship, Georgia Hall said on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I don't think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that's partially why I've been very consistent. I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that's the key to why I play well.

"But yeah, I think it's just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it's just coming all together very nicely, and I'm glad the hard work is paying off."

Hall’s last and only major win to date came at the 2018 British Open. With the current run of form she is in, the Englishwoman will be looking to take her second title this weekend.

Georgia Hall lauds her consistency ahead of Chevron Championship

It is pertinent to note that only Nelly Korda (99) has more birdies than Georgia Hall (91) so far in 2023. This, in addition to her excellent recent results, makes her the strongest contender in the 2023 Chevron Championship field.

Lauding her own consistency, Hall said:

"I think I've learnt a lot about my golf swing over the past couple of years and what I'm doing when I'm playing well and thinking about that. I know it's silly but I don't really use many drills when I putt. I kind of just would putt around and not think much.

"Now I've got like this great putting mat that I use, and it just allows me to correct my stroke every time I come to a new week. It makes me have a little bit more confidence with my putting."

She added:

"New putter this year. I've had the old putter for maybe eight years, and I've changed, and I think I've been putting quite well with that so far this year. I think that's one of the strongest parts of my game so far."

Hall also went on to admit that she has never felt better on the LPGA Tour. Having recorded two second-placed finishes already this year, the golfer is all set to take on the inaugural major of the season.

