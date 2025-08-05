“I think it’s huge” - Ryan Fox reveals Kiwi drought-ender plan for the Australian PGA

Ryan Fox won his maiden PGA Tour win at Myrtle Beach Classic in May and followed it up with another victory at the RBC Canadian Open. Now, the ace golfer has eyes set on becoming the first New Zealander to win the Australian PGA Championship in 26 years.For the unversed, Greg Turner, who won the 1999 Australian PGA Championship at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, was the last Kiwi golfer to clinch the title. Fox, while committing to the competition, has now revealed his ambition to end his nation’s drought at the event. The three-time Olympian dubbed the Aussie event “huge” and reiterated his interest in winning at the event despite having a big season on the American circuit.The 38-year-old further lauded Kiwi co-stars like Kazuma Kobori and Daniel Hillier, who also confirmed for the PGA event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.Commenting on New Zealand’s winless drought at the Australian PGA, Ryan Fox said, as quoted by Australian Golf Digest:“Hopefully we can change that this year and I’ll certainly be giving it my best crack and I’m sure all the other Kiwis in the field will be doing the same; we’ve got a strong Kiwi contingent that’s going to play there this year…I think it (winning Australian PGA) is huge. Obviously with the wraparound schedule, come off one season straight into the next, and if you start a season well, it just makes everything easier to be honest. Obviously winning is the ultimate (outcome) knowing you’ve got status going forward, setting yourself up to get into those big events at the end of the season.”For the unversed, the Australian PGA, played in Brisbane at Royal Queensland, have seen multiple Aussie winners including Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee in the last decade. However, Kiwi golfers have continually struggled. Fox, a four-time DP World Tour winner, will tee it up in the contest from November 27-30.Ryan Fox’s 2025 PGA Tour seasonRyan Fox is having a breakthrough PGA Tour season. The veteran golfer, who has 76 starts in the circuit, registered his first-ever win at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He later won the RBC Canadian Open to bag his career-best paycheck of $1.76M. However, he also missed seven cuts in 20 starts, including The Open Championship and last week’s Wyndham Championship.The Kiwi, who has earned a total of $3.6M so far, is now set to tee up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend after finishing 32nd on the season-long FedExCup standings.Listed below is the complete breakdown of Ryan Fox’s PGA Tour season so far (including earnings):WM Phoenix Open: T63 - $19,964Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: Missed CutCognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed CutTHE PLAYERS Championship: T20 - $240,250Valspar Championship: T47 - $23,701Texas Children's Houston Open: T15 - $163,875Valero Texas Open: Missed CutCorales Puntacana Championship: T59 - $8,960Zurich Classic of New Orleans: MC (Team Event)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T60 - $21,978ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: 1st - $720,000PGA Championship: T28 - $115,820the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T20 - $250,667RBC Canadian Open: 1st - $1,764,000U.S. Open: T19 - $243,070Travelers Championship: T17 - $252,563Genesis Scottish Open: T65 - $19,800The Open: Missed CutWyndham Championship: Missed CutMore details on Ryan Fox’s season will be updated as the year progresses.