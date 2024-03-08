“I think it’s obvious” – PGA Tour Player director Webb Simpson says a PIF deal is needed for the ‘good of the game’

PGA Tour Player director Webb Simpson says the PGA Tour-PIF deal is necessary for the welfare of golf, adding that it would be perilous for the PGA Tour to go solo and not join forces with the LIV Golf League.

The PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger in June, citing it as an important step towards growing the game. The framework agreement had a deadline by the end of the year, which was extended to April. Further, SSG has also entered as a third party to form a new entity called PGA Tour Enterprises.

While many have voiced opposition to the LIV-PGA deal, Simpson has cautioned that it would be quite risky if the Tour were to operate without the PIF.

"I think we’re in a position where we want to do the right deal," he said as per the Guardian. "We don’t want to just do a deal because we’re afraid that the LIV tour might recruit more players. That’s certainly a fear. But I think it’s obvious. The writing is on the wall. We’re not in a position where we need to do a deal for money."

"We need to do a deal for the good of the game. And for the health of the PGA Tour long-term. That’s my hope One thing I’m certain of is fans, players, media, sponsors alike all feel strongly that the game is divided. The game has been divided for a year and a half now. The game misses the personalities of LIV. I think the game misses the personalities of LIV and the PGA Tour playing together."

Simpson, one of six PGA Tour Players Directors, added that he doesn't know what the LIV Golf-associated professional wants but reckons they were happy with the deal.

"I think they’re very happy with the decisions they’ve made. But I’ve heard from enough people who have grown a little distasteful with the current state of golf. When you come to big tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational, you want to know the guy who won beat most or all of the best players."

How did Webb Simpson perform at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday?

Webb Simpson shot 1-over 73 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was T49 ahead of the Friday round.

Shane Lowry fired 6-under 66 on the opening day at Bay Hill to take a shot lead over the field. Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama were tied for second at 5-under.

He's paired with amateur David Ford for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The duo will tee off at 8 am ET on Friday as the first group to begin play.