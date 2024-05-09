The Netflix roast of Tom Brady was a widely-seen event, and Rory McIlroy can be counted among the viewers. It featured comedians and former friends or teammates taking shots at Brady and his New England Patriots counterparts for a long time, and it has been the talk of the sports world since it aired Sunday, May 5.

McIlroy was picked up chatting with people about the roast on the golf course:

"Couldn't read the teleprompter. It was funny, Kevin Hart, there was one comedian, I think Kevin Hart was so cool... They were making fun of Brady and Brady about the crypto stuff. Because he lost like $30 million or whatever. And he said something like, 'Even Gronk knew crypto was a fraud.' And he goes, 'Gronk know that no money.' Or 'Gronk know that not real money.'"

He couldn't help but laugh as he finished and had a smile on his face during the whole encounter. The roast of Brady was a big viral success for McIlroy, who particularly enjoyed Kevin Hart's additions to the joking. However, it is worth noting that the specific jokes McIlroy quoted were from Nikki Glaser and not Hart, though they both spent a lot of time roasting the former quarterback.

McIlroy has only just begun his round at the Wells Fargo Championship, as he's through three holes at the time of writing. So he was on the course getting right around his tee time when the video was posted. Even right before the first round of a Signature Event, the Irishman was thinking about Brady's roast.

Rory McIlroy once beat Tom Brady in golf

Golf is a sport that is played by professionals and casuals alike, sometimes at the same events. There are celebrity pro-ams all the time, which is how Josh Allen, Steph Curry, Michael Phelps, Derek Jeter and other celebrities get to play big tournaments.

In February, Rory McIlroy and Tom Brady found themselves in the same field. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, 2024 had a pro-am portion of the festivities. It paired pro golfers with celebrities and handed out handicaps to even the playing field.

Tom Brady lost to Rory McIlroy at the pro-am in February

The two weren't matched up, though. Brady was with Keegan Bradley, while McIlroy got to play with Jeff Rhodes. Rhodes, co-managing partner of TPG Capital, had a nine-handicap.

The Ryder Cup star and his partner were able to win despite the high competition and various handicaps, though. They combined to shoot 17 under through the 36-hole event. Brady and Bradley, both Boston-centric athletes, shot 12 under and finished tied for 20th.

Brady has a lot more free time now that he is retired from the NFL, and he showed throughout his career that he enjoys golf. The former Patriots star played often and his competitive drive, which helped him to seven Super Bowls, might get him to take it up and start getting better for the next pro-am.