“I think LIV has been a leader in this”: Ian Poulter takes a jab at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is all set to make its debut on January 9, 2024, as an all new, tech-driven golf league. Airing on ESPN during primetime, the league will aim to bring about a fresh, new entertaining format of golf for fans all over the world.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley, and Matt Fitzpatrick are already committed to the league, increasing the anticipation for its debut. However, LIV Golf's Ian Poulter has taken a jab at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, claiming that they have followed in the breakaway tour's footsteps. According to NUCLR Golf, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, Poulter said:

“It’s a blatant fop to Tiger & Rory to keep them onside and earn them millions of guess what - guaranteed money. Everyone — big businesses, celebrities, sports stars – suddenly want to get in with team sports. It’s not just the potential profit margin, it’s being involved and the fun to be had. It’s a win, win. Everyone wants a bit, and I think LIV has been a leader in this, yeah. Definitely in golf.”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL will also feature a team format, with six teams of three players each. They will compete head-to-head in match-play over an 18-hole virtual golf course with a special short game area.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL confirms five out of six teams ahead of debut

Following are the teams that have been confirmed to be a part of TGL.

TGL Atlanta, owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment TGL Boston, owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group TGL San Francisco, owned by Avenue Capital Group and Stephen Curry TGL New York, owned by Steven A. Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures Los Angeles Golf Club, owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, alongside limited partners; the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West

TMRW Sports is building the first TGL arena at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, in partnership with Palm Beach State College. There will be a total of 15 matches, with each match lasting two hours. The finals and semifinals will be played at the end of the season.