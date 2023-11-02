“I think that LIV's plan is to dominate the worldwide market” - Andy Ogletree envisions LIV Golf's global domination and potential in China

The LIV Golf series may have only recently signed a merger agreement with the PGA Tour, but they still plan to pursue their goal of 'worldwide domination', according to Andy Ogletree. The series is already working to expand its league, hosting tournaments all over the world including locations like Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Andy Ogletree, the former US Amateur Champion, is no stranger to the growth of LIV Golf. After being removed from the league for his poor performance, he has made his way back and is all set to join back in 2024. Ahead of his participation in the Volvo China Open, he said, via the Mirror:

"Obviously the PGA has dominated the American market for a long time. I think that LIV’s plan is to dominate worldwide market, and I think that China is included in that picture."

Next on their list is the Asian market, which leaves a lot of untapped potential when it comes to the sport of golf. With Singapore already on the roster, the league could look at coming to locations like China and India.

"There is obviously great golf here and a lot of golf fans and I think if the people were to get excited about it and get behind it then I think that is a great possibility," Ogletree continued, via the aforementioned source.

The framework agreement is expected to bring to an end the dispute between the different golf tours, bringing about a unified institution for the golf community and all players. But it remains to be seen what the future holds for the sport and the PGA Tour if LIV Golf plan to continue their brand's global expansion.

Greg Norman keen about the future of LIV Golf's expansion going into the 2024 season

LIV is keen to make its tour a global one and has hosted tournaments all over the world. As the tour came to the end of its 2023 season, CEO Greg Norman and other golfers expressed their confidence in the future of LIV Golf.

"All indications show you that the position of LIV has never been stronger and the position and success of our players and our brand has never been in a better place," said Norman via Golf Week.

Talking about the desire to expand the tour's global reach, Norman added:

"As we look forward into 2024, we’ve got a full schedule now, some places we’ve been to before, but we’ve got some new venues as well, reaching different new regions."

LIV Golf apparently plans to host eight events in the United States of America and eight events internationally next year. The exact locations are yet to be confirmed.