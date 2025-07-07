“I think he lost his parlay” — Max Homa hilariously reacts to troll’s abusive messages after John Deere Classic 2025 loss

Max Homa reacted to a fan's abusive comment after his loss at the 2025 John Deere Classic. The American golfer was in contention to break a two-year-long winless streak on the PGA Tour last week. However, he struggled in the final round on Sunday, July 6, and after carding a round of 69, he settled in a tie for fifth place.

Ad

Following the tournament, Homa shared a screenshot of a fan's DM on his Instagram story with a humorous reply.

"I think he lost his parlay," he wrote.

Max Homa hilariously reacts to troll’s abusive messages after John Deere Classic 2025 loss/@maxhoma

Max Homa started the outing with an opening round of 63, followed by the next round of 68. He carded the final two rounds of 68 and 69 to settle with an overall score of 16-under, two strokes behind the winner, Brian Campbell.

Ad

Trending

Campbell started his outing at the John Deere Classic with an opening round of 65. He then played the next three rounds of 66, 68, and 67 to settle with a total of 18-under and tied for the lead with Emiliano Grillo. In the playoff, Campbell seized the title after making a par on the first playoff hole.

Kevin Roy settled in a tie for third place with Davis Lipsky, while Carson Young, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman, Matt Kuchar, Kurt Kitayama, and Homa tied for fifth place.

Ad

Max Homa opens up on disappointing finish with heartfelt Instagram post

Max Homa recapped his outing at the 2025 John Deere Classic by sharing a post on his Instagram account. He shared a picture from the greens and penned down a caption, sharing his experience of his last week's outing. He wrote:

"Disappointing finish but huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable! I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well #golf #pvo"

Ad

Ad

Homa last won on the PGA Tour at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. He played the four rounds of 68, 70, 71, and 66 to register a two-stroke win over Keegan Bradley. After starting playing professionally in 2013, he won six events on the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, this season on the circuit, the American started his outing at The Sentry with a T26 finish. He then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open after playing the opening round of 77.

Ad

He struggled in the mid-season and missed five back-to-back cuts at the WM Phoenix Open, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and Valero Texas Open.

However, Homa bounced back from the tough season and tied for 12th at the Masters. Some of his notable finishes from this season included T30 at the Truist Championship and T5 at the John Deere Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More