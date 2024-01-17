“I think he means 'forgiving'” – Fans react to Tiger Woods talking about the new TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, dubbing it ‘more forgivable’

On Tuesday, January 16, TaylorMade Golf released a video in which Tiger Woods reviewed the recently launched Qi10 LS Driver. The veteran golfer spoke about what he liked about the new driver and how it was more forgiving than the previous ones.

Woods has been using TaylorMade equipment since 2016 after Nike exited the equipment business. Since then, he has been the biggest face of the company, and it was natural that they would use his face to promote their newly launched Qi10 LS.

The 15-time Major champion began the one-minute-long video by reflecting on the looks of the Qi10 LS. He said:

"This driver aesthetically, to my eye, is very pleasing because I've always liked a very straight and clean top line. The top line is very important to me aesthetically, and seeing a straight clean top line helps me line up a shot easily.

"And one, I love how it's traditionally pear-shaped. That's how I've always liked my drivers to look like. I know it's different with having a blue face instead of a red face, but it's still, I think, the top line, to me, is the more attractive part about the driver."

He then went on to review its performance and stated that he was hitting it slightly further than usual. He continued:

"The miss hits have come in and they're more condensed. They're not as offline and I'm not spraying the ball quite as much. It is slightly hotter, slightly faster, but definitely more forgivable. And so, I think that's one of the things that everyone is going to really love about trying this new Qi10."

The clip received interesting reactions from the fans. Here's a look at some of the responses on X (formerly Twitter):

"'I think he means 'forgiving'"

"I’m telling my wife I had to buy it because Tiger said so"

"I thought he was for the roll back? So why does he need more speed and hotter face?"

"It’s the same thing every year with different paint schemes. Doesn’t matter tho you’ll still get the country club clowns that can’t break 100 saying 'this is the year all I need is this new $600 driver'"

"So the stealth is 2 is irrelevant 10 months later"

"Is it just me of does he sound a bit uncomfortable?"

"Wasn’t it “fargiveness” same time last year?"

"Wonder how much he is paid for this 'review'?"

"Great golfer. Terrible spokesman."

"Is Qi10 a steroid? 😂"

"Taylormade pay Tiger too much"

Will Tiger Woods compete at the American Express?

Tiger Woods will be absent from the playing field of the American Express, which begins on Thursday, January 18 at La Quinta, California. He returned to action with the Hero World Challenge last month and had expressed his intentions to play at least one event per month.

While it is still not clear when the 82-time winner on the PGA Tour will begin his season, it is being speculated that the Genesis Invitational will be his first event of the year. For the uninitiated, the Riviera Golf Club event is one of the two events that Woods hosts.