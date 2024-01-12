“I think the money is outrageous” – PGA Tour star Kevin Kisner reacts to the influx of money in golf since LIV Golf’s inception

PGA Tour star Kevin Kisner recently appeared on the Fore Play Podcast, in which he opened up about the influx of money in golf since the inception of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

In response, the American golfer admitted that the money had been outrageous. However, his major focus was on the designated events, for which he failed to qualify last year.

Kisner disclosed that he wanted to improve his game to pave the way for the PGA Tour-designated events with elevated purses and limited fields. He said:

"I think the money's outrageous coming up. But I got to be in those designated events, which I didn't set myself up for that last year. So I feel like I'm kind of behind the eightball on the golf for the first time in nine years.

"But they do have you a path to get into them. So you got to play well, You play well these next couple weeks and you get in. So I like the idea that you can get into it and keep rolling. I just need (to) start playing better. I played three tournaments (in) six months. So I need to get on the roll of playing a bunch of tournaments in a row."

Check out Kevin Kisner's comments in the video below (36.33):

It is important to note that even though Kevin Kisner failed to make it to the first designated event of 2024, The Sentry, he was present at the tournament as a broadcaster for NBC Sports. Kisner had replaced Paul Azinger as the broadcaster for a couple of PGA Tour events.

Kevin Kisner joined the field of the 2024 Sony Open

Kisner struggled with his performance in the last season of the PGA Tour. He competed in 18 tournaments last season but could only make the cut in eight. He had no top-10 finishes in any of the official tournaments last season.

He started 2024 with this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. The tournament started with its inaugural round on Thursday, January 11, and will run through the weekend to have the final on Sunday, January 14.

Kevin Kisner did not have an expected start to the new season as he continued to struggle with his game in the first round of the 2024 Sony Open. He shot a round of over five on Thursday to settle for the T132 position.

He could only make one birdie in the game and finished with a score of 75 after making one double bogey and four bogeys.