Kevin Kisner is making his broadcasting debut on The Sentry 2024, as part of NBC Sports' evaluations to replace Paul Azinger. Kisner's presence in the booth has received many positive expressions from fans.

Kisner has already created several memorable moments when describing incidences of The Sentry. Perhaps the most popular so far has been when he described a putt executed by Jordan Spieth saying the following (via X @barstoolsports):

"It's 3 feet Jordan, just knock it in bud!"

Fans have been unsparing in their reactions to Kevin Kisner's presence on NBC broadcasts. Most of the expressions have been in favor of his presence becoming permanent.

"Kisner describing why the lack of options for chipping at Kapalua is the exact reason I can watch golf as a fan for hours. He’s crushing it," one fan noted.

"Who else thinks Kevin Kisner should be in the booth permanently?" another fan wrote.

"Kevin kisner is only 10 mins into his career in broadcasting & already the best NBC has had as far as I can remember," a third fan commented.

Here are some more reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Kevin Kisner is expected to participate in broadcasts of two or three more PGA Tour tournaments as part of his trial run before NBC makes a decision on Paul Azinger's replacement. The network is evaluating other commentators, including Brandel Chamblee.

However, Kisner has expressed that he plans to continue his professional golf career even if he is hired by the network. His plan is to participate in tournaments when his broadcast appearances allow.

Kevin Kisner at Tournament of Champions

Kevin Kisner's current visit to the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort is his sixth appearance at The Sentry. The previous five were to participate as a player, in the 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In his five playing appearances at The Sentry, Kisner always finished in the Top 25, with two Top 10s included. His best result was a T8 earned in his most recent appearance (2022).

Kisner has always fared well at the Plantation Course. Of the 20 rounds he has played at The Sentry, 19 have been under par and nine have been in the 60s. His best round was fourth in the 2022 edition (65).

Kisner has had a 10-plus year career on the PGA Tour, with 299 tournaments played, 199 cuts made and 46 Top 10s. This includes 10 second-place finishes and four victories (2015 The RSM Classic, 2017 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, 2019 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and 2021 Wyndham Championship).

In his career, he has participated in 31 editions of Major tournaments, with a T2 at The Open Championship in 2018 as his best result. At Carnoustie, Kisner was always in contention and even led the leaderboard after 54 holes, but lost by two strokes to Francesco Molinari.

Kisner has no previous experience in broadcast golf, but has become a regular guest on several podcasts that follow the sport. His presence in these spaces is highly appreciated by both hosts and fans for his sense of humor.