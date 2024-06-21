“I think the points are overdone” - Mackenzie Hughes gives hot take on ‘inflated’ golf ranking points

Mackenzie Hughes failed to make the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open,. However, Hughes has put the performance behind him and is currently competing in the Travelers Championship. After Round 1 of the competition, Hughes is tied for 6th place with a score of -5.

A couple of days ago, before the start of the Travelers Championship, Hughes appeared on The Smyle Show. During his appearance on the show, the Canadian golfer gave his opinion on golf ranking points. Hughes stated that he thought the points were overdone. He said:

“I played really well on a really tough Golf Course against great players. But did I earn all of that all those points and that money by finishing in that high in that tournament, I mean it's probably a little bit inflated. I think the points are overdone. I think they had the right intent for those points and I know what they were trying to do but they just they they missed the mark and went way too high to me."

Trending

To prove his point, Mackenzie Hughes also shared an example. He said:

"You finish 20th you get 100 points you're just like that doesn't seem like I earned 100 points which is like right going and finishing fifth at like I don't know Valspar. And to me like you finish fifth at Valspar or 20th at the Wells Fargo, they're not even close to the same thing."

Since the video was uploaded on YouTube, Mackenzie Hughes received several comments of support from his fans and fans of golf in general. It will be interesting to see how he continues to perform in the Travelers Championship.

A look at Mackenzie Hughes' performance in 2024 so far

Mackenzie Hughes during the ongoing Travelers Championship

Here is a complete list of Mackenzie Hughes' performances on this year's PGA Tour so far:

Event: The Sentry

Date: 4/1–7/1

Location: Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course)

Overall Score: T25 68-70-70-64 272 (-20)

Event: Farmers Insurance Open

Date: 24/1-27/1

Location: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Overall Score: T64 70-67-78-73 288 (E)

Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: 1/2-3/2

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Overall Score: T71 76-70-70 216 (E)

Event: The Genesis Invitational

Date: 15/2–18/2

Location: Riviera Country Club

Overall Score: T31 69-65-72-74 280 (-4)

Event: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Date: 22/2-25/2

Location: Vidanta Vallarta

Overall Score: Missed Cut 77-73 150 (+8)

Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Date: 7/3–10/3

Location: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Overall Score: T30 75-71-71-72 289 (+1)

Event: THE PLAYERS Championship

Date: 14/3–17/3

Location: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Overall Score: T26 70-73-69-68 280 (-8)

Event: Valspar Championship

Date: 21/3–24/3

Location: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Overall Score: T3 68-68-69-70 275 (-9)

Event: Texas Children's Houston Open

Date: 28/3-31/3

Location: Memorial Park Golf Course

Overall Score: T14 66-72-69-65 272 (-8)

Event: RBC Heritage

Date: 18/4-22/4

Location: Harbour Town Golf Links

Overall Score: T39 66-66-75-71 278 (-6)

Event: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Date: 2/5–5/5

Location: TPC Craig Ranch

Overall Score: T41 71-64-72-64 271 (-13)

Event: Wells Fargo Championship

Date: 9/5–12/5

Location: Quail Hollow Club

Overall Score: T6 73-71-69-66 279 (-5)

Event: PGA Championship

Date: 16/5–19/5

Location: Valhalla Golf Club

Overall Score: Missed Cut 74-70 144 (+2)

Event: RBC Canadian Open

Date: 30/5–2/6

Location: Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Overall Score: T7 69-64-67-70 270 (-10)

Event: The Memorial Tournament

Date: 6/6–9/6

Location: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Overall Score: Missed Cut 78-71 149 (+5)

Event: U.S. Open

Date: 13/6-16/6

Location: Pinehurst No. 2

Overall Score: Missed Cut 72-82 154 (+14)