“I don't think that's really a fair characterization” - Patrick Cantlay clashes with reporter, offers insights on PGA Tour's $3 Billion Deal with SSG

The new SSG investment with the PGA Tour has certainly been the talk of the golf world, and PGAT board member Patrick Cantlay had some insights to offer when it came to the breakdown of the deal. The deal between SSG and the PGAT is a private equity investment worth $3 billion.

Of the $3 billion, $1.5 billion will be given as an initial injection by SSG. This amount is expected to be given as equity to the players who stayed loyal to the PGAT. This will be given out in grants to the players based on accomplishments, achievements, participation as well as their PGAT membership.

However, this is raising some questions amongst fans regarding whether the equity is just to pay the players off. When asked by a reporter, Patrick Cantlay did not feel like that was the case. He said via Golf Magic:

"I don't think that really, really is. I don't think that's really a fair characterization. I think it's bringing the PGA Tour into the future. I really hope that this deal brings about change that really makes it better for the fans because I think they've suffered a lot over the last couple years and I hope that the product will be better for them going forward."

Saudi Arabian PIF to continue its investment trajectory despite recently signed SSG-PGA Tour deal

The creation of the new PGA Tour enterprises opened the door for SSG to join the tour as an investor alongside the Saudi Arabian PIF, which is in talks with the PGAT. Despite the new investment from SSG, the PIF does not expect to change its trajectory regarding future investments with the tour.

The head of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan recently spoke about the future of LIV and the PGAT. He said according to Golf Week:

"Yesterday’s announcement of the formation of PGA Tour Enterprises is consistent with PIF’s longstanding passion to grow the game. PIF continues to discuss and evaluate the possibility of a future investment that benefits the greater game of golf."

The announcement is a diplomatic one from the Chairman of LIV Golf. The future of golf is still quite uncertain and there remains a hurdle of the merger agreement between LIV and PGAT.