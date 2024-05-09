“I think it's time for Rory McIlroy to LIV the PGA tour” – Fans react to reports of Tiger Woods, other directors not wanting McIlroy back on board

According to a new report, some of the most high-profile PGA Tour players were among those who didn't want to see Rory McIlroy take back his Policy Board spot. The Irishman had offered yesterday to come back to help with the PIF merger negotiations, but due to some discomfort by members of the board, he ultimately did not.

McIlroy had tried to, in his own words, put up a hand to help the Tour during this process. Given how he left things last time, many didn't want him to just waltz back in. The conversations he had also reminded McIlroy why he left in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Reports now state that Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay were among the Player Directors who felt a little uncomfortable with the return of McIlroy. Fans, however, didn't miss their chance to chime in on the situation.

Expand Tweet

"Don’t blame Tiger and company, Rory softened his stance on LIV too much," another chimed in.

"You just can't let Rory back on with open arms after he left and did a complete 180," one replied.

"Maybe because Rory changes his mind every year with what he believes," another one added.

Not everyone was negative toward McIlroy in this situation. One fan especially believes that Rory McIlroy has figured it out when it comes to what aspects of LIV Golf are actually good.

"Rory gets it in my opinion. Golf should become more of a global game, which is where LIV is getting it right. He wants what is best for the sport as a whole, not some selfish motives to keep the game here in the U.S.," the fan said.

"Optics would suggest 'you can be on the board as long as you agree with us.' Seems like a dangerous precedent for any organization," another said.

"The Animosity on the PGA tour is childish...like you guys are ALL part of the club," one person stated.

Expand Tweet

This seems to have divided the golf community, which is essentially how the fans digest most happenings in this sport. There is a divide between the two tours and it has spread into the fanbase.

Rory McIlroy changed his mind on Policy Board

Based on all the reports, it's not as if Rory McIlroy could have gotten back on the PGA Tour Policy Board even if he'd kept trying. Despite Webb Simpson's best efforts to resign and give him his spot, the amount of people who didn't like the idea would have likely kept it from happening.

Rory McIlroy opted not to try any harder to get on the Policy Board

However, before it could devolve into that, McIlroy essentially waved the white flag. He understood how everyone felt and opted not to pursue it any further. He firmly believes it was just an offer to help, but he also doesn't feel that he was rejected. The Ryder Cup star said it would have been awkward coming back regardless and he's fine to continue how things are.