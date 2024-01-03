“I think all of us are really passionate and really want to go" - Nick Taylor says he's trying to get into the Paris Olympics team

Nick Taylor has said that his goal this season is to earn a spot on the Paris Olympics team for Canada. However, he admitted it is not going to be easy, considering several names are fighting for just two spots.

Nick Taylor is in Kapalua, Hawaii, for Sentry 2024, the first event of the new PGA Tour season. He had a good 2022–23 season, where he won the RBC Canadian Open and became the first local player in 59 years to win the event. He finished the season 25th in the FedEx standings and earned a spot in all the Signature events for this year.

Speaking at the Tuesday press conference at Kapalua, Taylor expressed his desire to get on the Paris flight in July. He said:

"Yeah, it's going to be tough. Again, if I come back, I can't control what those guys are doing. If I had a year like I did last year, I'm pretty confident that I'll be one of those top two guys. But we're all so close to there I feel like it's going to come down to the last putt whenever the cutoff is, I think maybe the U.S. Open or something.

"But, yeah, I would love to be there, no doubt. This is my best chance. Previous years I was on the outside looking in, probably had to have some really good finishes leading into it. I think all of us probably are on that page, since it started in Rio, that we really wanted to be there. It wasn't really a, you know, if I go, I might go. I think all of us are really passionate and really want to go, so, yeah, it will be really fun."

The 2024 Olympics will only feature a 60-player field for golf events. The players will qualify based on their OGR (Olympics Golf Rankings). Currently, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin are the two frontrunners for the spots on the Canadian team. Adam Svensson, who finished 37th in the FedEx Cup standings last season, is also in the race for an Olympic berth.

How did Nick Taylor perform in the PGA Tour 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Nick Taylor's performances in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship: T6

Sanderson Farms Championship: T19

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T23

World Wide Technology Championship: T53

Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT

Sony Open in Hawaii: T7

The American Express: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T20

WM Phoenix Open: 2

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T10

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Valero Texas Open: T15

RBC Heritage: T41

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 2

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: P1

U.S. Open: CUT

John Deere Classic: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: T19

The Open Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T24

BMW Championship: 47

TOUR Championship **: 25

Shriners Children's Open: T13

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T21

Grant Thornton Invitational: T8