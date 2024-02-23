"I don't think they will end up as one" - Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler foresees continued separation between LIV Golf and PGA Tour

Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler is a retired English professional golfer and current director of ISM (International Sports Management). With new investments pouring into both the LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour, a lot of folks in the golf world have come forward with opinions and ideas of their own regarding the future of professional golf.

Recently, the PGA Tour received an investment deal from the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) for a reported $3 billion USD. Essentially, the Strategic Sports Group is a collaboration of professional sports team owners and investors who have the resources to assist sports leagues and teams with cashflow for expenditure.

Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler believes that this new deal with the PGA Tour and SSG will keep the rival golf leagues separated for the foreseeable future. According to Golf Monthly, Chandler stated:

"I don't think they will end up as one."

This comment was regarding the belief by many that in the near future, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will merge to form one organization.

However, it is interesting to note that there are still discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour happening in the background.

The future of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour

The LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour have been garnering a tremendous amount of attention in the previous weeks, especially with the Masters tournament right around the corner.

Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler believes that this rivalry between the two leagues can be extremely beneficial for the future of golf if it is harnessed properly. However, Rory Mcllroy's former agent did not mince words when discussing Rory's transformation towards the LIV Golf League.

According to Golf Magic, Chandler said:

"Right at the moment he is just performing the most unbelievable 180 turn isn't he, it's just unbelievable!"

There seems to be more drama heading towards both leagues in the weeks to come, as players received special invites to the Masters tournament and others were left off the invite list.

Joaquin Niemann, who is still considered to be one of the best players in the world, has now fallen out of the top 50 in Official World Golf Rankings because he is on the LIV Tour and players do not receive points from LIV tournaments. Niemann will be competing at the Masters this year. After winning the inaugural LIV tournament in Mayakoba earlier this year, Niemann said (via ESPN):

"I want to win Majors, but I've got to get in first."

The future of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is still very much up in the air and opinions regarding a possible merger or a continued separation are very prominent. Everyone wants what is best for the game and eventually, that is what golf fans are going to get.