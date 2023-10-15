“I think he will be very proud of me”: Matthieu Pavon breaks down in tears after triumphing for the first time in the Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon made an incredible breakthrough this year at the 2023 Spanish Open and won the competition in spectacular fashion. The French golfer was a clear underdog and competed with prominent golfers like Jon Rahm. However, he delivered with an emotional victory.

Pavon ended the game with a decent 4-stroke lead over the 2nd-placed Zander Lombard. He closed with a 7-under 64 in the same country where his father used to play professional soccer. The win meant a lot to Matthieu Pavon who wanted to taste victory in Spain due to his history with it.

Pavon's grandfather was a resident of Spain and his father used to play professional soccer there. Additionally, he was also the runner-up last year and lost out to Jon Rahm in the final round. The French golfer got emotional following his victory and gave a heartwarming interview.

"He is up there, so I think he will be very proud of me," Pavon said.

Matthieu Pavon added via ESPN:

"A part of my heart is here in Spain. My grandfather was from here, lived in France because of [former dictator Gen. Francisco] Franco, and I just really thought about him on the course today and it was really hard to keep the tears inside, but now I can just let them go a little bit."

Matthieu Pavon won the Spanish Open after a long break

The Spanish Open is a prominent tournament part of the DP World Tour. Matthieu Pavon currently ranks 42nd in the DP World Tour but played the Spanish Open like a true champion. The 30-year-old dreamed of winning in Spain ever since he turned professional and waited 7 years for it.

Pavon was composed throughout the tournament and played with a strong reason to win. The French golfer confessed to managing his emotions during the final days of the event. Fortunately, all worked out for him in the end and he won over tough competition from Jon Rahm, Zander Lombard, and Nathan Kimsey.

"It was a very long wait."

Pavon added:

"Seven years on tour, so that was a long wait. But it really was worth it. Managing my emotions the last two days was a very big accomplishment for me."

Following his victory at the Spanish Open, Matthieu Pavon gained his maiden victory on the DP World Tour and ended the week on a euphoric high.