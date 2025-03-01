"I threw up" - Charley Hull details eventful morning amid Women's World Championship after revealing how she turns 'miserable all day'

Following the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, Charley Hull spoke about feeling miserable all day. Now, after the third round, she revealed that she had an eventful start to the morning, which included throwing up and recording a personal-best run.

Hull is in Singapore this week for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. On Saturday, March 1, she fired a 4-under 68 to reach 9-under and finish one stroke off the lead.

During her post-round interview, she was asked about the factors behind her solid Saturday performance.

"I don't know really. I woke up this morning and I actually was sick," she replied. "I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together. Then I actually did my personal best in my 5K run in 26 minutes, knocked another minute off.

"I was pretty happy about that. 30 seconds off, actually. That kept me in a good space for the rest of the day. Just went out on the golf course and played golf," she added.

Charley Hull is a big fitness freak, and she especially loves running over lifting weights. This was also visible this week when she went for a run before the first round despite the hot weather. Earlier this week, she spoke about how she felt miserable when not training in the morning.

"I'm miserable all day if I don’t train in the morning," she said on Thursday. "And I actually find that I swell more on the golf course, like, my hands swell up more on the golf course if I don’t run, like I said to my caddy this morning,

"Yesterday, I didn’t train before I played, and I was really swollen out there, and today, I wasn’t swollen at all. So it’s quite interesting. Just gets my heart pumping, makes me feel loose, and makes me feel mentally better," she added.

When will Charley Hull tee off at the HSBC Women's World Championship, Round 4?

Charley Hull is set to play alongside Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul in the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Charley Hull enters the final round just one stroke behind Lydia Ko and has a strong chance to claim her third LPGA Tour title and first since 2022. While the English star has won twice on the LPGA Tour, she also boasts four titles on the Ladies European Tour. Her most recent professional victory came just a few months ago at the Aramco Team Series - Riyadh.

