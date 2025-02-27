Charley Hull reveals what keeps her “miserable all day” amid a bogey-free 69 at the HSBC Championship

The 2025 HSBC Championship kicked off on Thursday, February 27, and Charley Hull had a great start, finishing a round with a bogey-free 69. Before the tournament, Hull revealed what keeps her miserable all day and what gets her going during her games.

English professional golfer Charley Hull turned pro in 2013 and has won numerous LPGA and European Tour events. Hull lifted the trophy at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and secured the Ascendant LPGA title in 2022. The 28-year-old Hull finished at T3 in the 2022 Evian Championship and T2 at the 2023 Women’s British Open.

In a pre-round interview at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, she revealed that she feels miserable if she doesn’t train in the morning. The two-time LPGA Tour winner also shared that running makes her feel more prepared for her games.

“I’m miserable all day if I don’t train in the morning. And I actually find that I swell more on the golf course, like, my hands swell up more on the golf course if I don’t run, like I said to my caddy this morning,” Hull said via LPGA.

“Yesterday, I didn’t train before I played, and I was really swollen out there, and today, I wasn’t swollen at all. So it’s quite interesting. Just gets my heart pumping, makes me feel loose, and makes me feel mentally better. Feel like I’m one step ahead of everyone for the day then,” she added.

Charley Hull ran 5K before the first round of the HSBC Championship. Notably, she had a great round, finishing the day at T2 with a three-under 69. She plans to keep the momentum by running 12K before the HSBC Championship round two.

HSBC Championship 2025 leaderboard after round 1

South Korea’s A Lim Kim ended the first round of the HSBC Championship with four-under 68, securing first position in leaderboard. She’s closely followed by Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez, Hye-Jin Choi, Ruoning Yin, and Minjee Lee.

Here’s a look at the full leaderboard of the HSBC Championship after round 1:

1 Lim Kim (-4)

2 Charley Hull (-3)

T3 Gaby Lopez (-2)

T3 Hye-Jin Choi (-2)

T3 Ruoning Yin (-2)

T3 Minjee Lee (-2)

T7 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-1)

T7 Amy Yang (-1)

T7 Ayaka Furue (-1)

T7 Carlota Ciganda (-1)

T7 Hinako Shibuno (-1)

T7 Lydia Ko (-1)

T7 Jeeno Thitikul (-1)

T14 Ariya Jutanugarn (E)

T14 Miranda Wang (E)

T14 Yealimi Noh (E)

T14 Celine Boutier (E)

T14 Jin Hee Im (E)

T14 Moriya Jutanugarn (E)

T20 Hyo Joo Kim (+1)

T20 Linn Grant (+1)

T20 Shannon Tan (+1)

T20 Miyu Yamashita (+1)

T20 Haeran Ryu (+1)

T20 Nataliya Guseva (+1)

T20 Muni He (+1)

T20 Jin Young Ko (+1)

T20 Sarah Schmelzel (+1)

T29 Caroline Masson (+2)

T29 Arpichaya Yubol (+2)

T29 Lucy Li (+2)

T29 Pajaree Anannarukarn (+2)

T29 Brooke M. Henderson (+2)

T29 Lauren Coughlin (+2)

T29 Andrea Lee (+2)

T29 Jenny Shin (+2)

T37 Leona Maguire (+3)

T37 Maja Stark (+3)

T37 Bailey Tardy (+3)

T37 Mi Hyang Lee (+3)

T37 Albane Valenzuela (+3)

T37 Rio Takeda (+3)

T37 Nasa Hataoka (+3)

T37 Hannah Green (+3)

T37 Mao Saigo (+3)

T46 Jennifer Kupcho (+4)

T46 Ryann O'Toole (+4)

T46 Angel Yin (+4)

T49 Allisen Corpuz (+5)

T49 Chanettee Wannasaen (+5)

T49 Lilia Vu (+5)

T49 Esther Henseleit (+5)

T53 Sophia Popov (+6)

T53 Ruixin Liu (+6)

T53 Auston Kim (+6)

T53 Linnea Strom (+6)

T53 Grace Kim (+6)

T53 Narin An (+6)

T59 Jasmine Suwannapura (+7)

T59 Danielle Kang (+7)

T59 Alexa Pano (+7)

T59 Xingtong Chen (a) (+7)

T63 Gabriela Ruffels (+8)

T63 Yuna Nishimura (+8)

65 Brittany Altomare (+9)

66 Stephanie Kyriacou (+10)

