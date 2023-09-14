“I told a story” - Rory McIlroy admits to sharing his ‘emotional’ Ryder Cup arc to the team ahead of the competition

Rory McIlroy recently recalled the time when he got very emotional after winning a Ryder Cup singles match and contributing to his team. The Northern Irish golfer is set to compete at this week's DP World Tour event BMW PGA Championship, which will be held from September 14 to September 17 in Wentworth.

During his interview with the media, McIlroy said that he had recently had a chat with his 2023 European Ryder Cup team, where he spoke about his emotional victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The current World No.2 said:

“I told a story on Monday night to the team about watching Brookline in '99 on TV and crying after America came back and Europe lost, and I cried in Whistling Straits in ‘21, so not much has changed.”

Rory McIlroy is set to play at the Ryder Cup this year. The biennial tournament will take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy.

“I’ve never really cried"- When Rory McIlroy breaks down in tears at the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the world. During the 2021 Ryder Cup, he broke down into tears after winning his match against Xander Schauffele at the biennial tournament.

The Northern Irish golfer struggled with his performance at the Ryder Cup in 2021 but finally contributed to his team after winning against Schauffele.

Speaking about his performance, McIlroy said (via NY Post):

“I’ve never really cried or cared about what I’ve done as an individual; I couldn’t give a [bleep]. I love being a part of this team. I love my teammates so much and I should have done more for them this week."

“I just can’t wait to get another shot at this. It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope there are boys and girls watching this today who aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup. No matter what happens later, I am proud of every single player, I’m proud of the captain and vice-captains," he added.

After the interview, McIlroy apologized for breaking down in front of the camera. He will be playing at this year's Ryder Cup, joining the European team.

Rory McIlroy will be playing at this week's BMW PGA Championship in a star-packed field. He will tee off for the first round of the tournament on Thursday, September 14 at 8:40 a.m. BST with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will have its first round on September 14 with Andy Sullivan taking the first shot with Craig Lee and Angel Hidalgo. They will tee off at 6:45 a.m. BST. The final round of the tournament will take place on Sunday, September 17.