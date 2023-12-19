“I try to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind” - Hayden Springer on earning his first PGA Tour card weeks after losing his 3-year-old daughter

Hayden Springer showed strength in the face of adversity at the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School, which was concluded on Monday, December 18. He earned the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season after finding a spot in the top five on the leaderboard. The Springer family, who lost their 3-year-old daughter Sage due to genetic disorder Trisomy 18, in November, found themselves at an emotional moment.

Nevertheless, the American golfer fought back tears, concentrated on his game, and got the card. Springer had the determination to concentrate solely on his game when he stepped onto the field. In an interview with the PGA Tour before the tournament's start, he revealed details about his game plans.

Springer stated that he made an effort to focus on his game while also paying attention to his mental well-being. However, he found it hard to focus and avoid thinking about Sage.

“I try to make sure I’m in the right frame of mind, but I do think about her," said Springer (via Golf Digest).

Following the tournament, Springer admitted that he thought about his daughter a couple of times while focusing on his game. He said (via Golf Digest):

“I thought of her a handful of times. It's an interesting kind of thing mentally, thinking about her when you're trying to play and there's pressure and all of that because it is emotional. But it's happy thoughts.”

Hayden Springer finished in a tie for fourth place following the four rounds of the competition with Raul Pereda. Harrison Endycott, an Australian golfer, won on Monday, finishing four shots ahead of Trace Crowe.

Hayden Springer's performance at the PGA Tour Q-School

Hayden Springer did well at the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School, which was sponsored by Korn Ferry. He finished in a tie for fourth place with a total score of under 8, seven shots behind the winner.

With five fantastic birdies and one bogey at the Dye's Valley Course on Thursday, December 14, Springer had a great start to the tournament with a first-round score of 66. But he had trouble with his game in the tournament's second round, finishing at 1-under 69.

Springer started his second round with a double bogey, followed by a birdie. He had four birdies and two bogeys in the final nine to finish with 69. Things slid out of his hands when he faced difficulty with the game in the third round. The American golfer made two double bogeys and one bogey for a 2-under 68 on Saturday.

On Monday, he was content with a score of 69 after making three birdies on the front nine and one on the back. Springer had a solid start to the final round, but his chances of finishing in the top five were threatened by two straight bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes. Nevertheless, he soon reversed the situation and settled for a 69 after making an extremely important birdie on the par-3 14th hole.