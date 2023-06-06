“I try and play as much as I can” – PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole qualifies for the U.S. Open 2023, 10th straight week event

Eric Cole is in no mood to take a pause from his PGA Tour schedule as he has qualified for the U.S. Open next week, which will be his tenth straight week. This week he will be competing at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto.

Cole made his debut as a PGA Tour member, earlier this season. Since then, he has played in 23 events so far. He started with a few failed cuts in the first four events, followed by five straight cuts. His best finish came in the Honda Classic in February where he lost in a playoff to Chris Kirk.

Prior to the Canadian Open, Eric played a Monday qualifier for the U.S. Open 2023. The PGA Tour rookie finished T3 at 9-under at Brookside Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio on June 5 to qualify for the U.S. Open.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Brilliant touch from the bunker for Eric Cole Brilliant touch from the bunker for Eric Cole 👏 https://t.co/A5wfluXSeZ

After qualifying for the U.S. Open, the 34-year rookie shared his next three weeks' schedule on PGA Tour. He stated that he was in no mood to stop and wanted to grab the opportunities as much as he can.

He said:

"Canadian, I think, will be 9, and then the US Open will be 10, hopefully, if I get in. And then I'm not gonna miss the Travelers, so that's 11. So... it's cool, though. I mean, I've had a lot of years where I haven't had a place to play, so playing on the PGA Tour is a pretty cool thing, and I try and play as much as I can."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



April 23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 30: Mexico Open at Vidanta

May 7: Wells Fargo Championship

May 14: AT&T Byron Nelson

May 21:

May 28: Charles Schwab Challenge

June 4: the Memorial… Qualified for @USOpenGolf = 11 week stretch for rookie Eric Cole 🤯April 23: Zurich Classic of New OrleansApril 30: Mexico Open at VidantaMay 7: Wells Fargo ChampionshipMay 14: AT&T Byron NelsonMay 21: PGA Championship May 28: Charles Schwab ChallengeJune 4: the Memorial… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Qualified for @USOpenGolf = 11 week stretch for rookie Eric Cole 🤯April 23: Zurich Classic of New OrleansApril 30: Mexico Open at VidantaMay 7: Wells Fargo ChampionshipMay 14: AT&T Byron NelsonMay 21: PGA ChampionshipMay 28: Charles Schwab ChallengeJune 4: the Memorial… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l5gZTDvbKd

So far, Cole has an eight-week streak which started with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. Since then he has competed at Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge, and the Memorial Tournament. His next three weeks are packed with RBC Canadian Open, U.S. Open, and Travelers Championship.

Has Eric Cole ever played the U.S. Open?

The 2023 U.S. Open will be the second time Eric Cole will feature on the playing field. He competed at the event earlier in 2021 where he failed to make a cut. This year Cole played in the PGA Championship and had an impressive finish of T15.

In the 24 events played this season, Eric Cole has made 13 cuts and twice finished in the top 10. He has placed in the top 25 seven times, with the most recent being at the Memorial Tournament last week.

Players who qualified for U.S. Open through June 5, Monday qualifiers

Here is the list of players who sealed the spot in the upcoming U.S. Open through Monday qualifiers concluded on June 5:

Tacoma Country & Golf Club – Lake Wood

Jesse Schutte (-3)

Alexander Yang (-3)

Lambton Golf & Country Club – Toronto, Ontario

Ryan Gerard (-11)

Vincent Norrman (-8)

Ryan Armour (-7)

Hillcrest Country Club – Los Angeles, CA

Omar Morales (-12)

Barclay Brown (-10)

David Puig (-10)

Charley Hoffman (-9, qualified in playoff)

Preston Summerhays (-9, qualified in playoff)

Pine Tree Golf Club – Boynton Beach, FL

Austen Truslow (-5)

Brendan Valdes (-3)

Carlos Ortiz (-2, qualified in playoff)

Hawks Ridge Golf Club – Ball Ground, GA

Gordon Sargent (-13)

Kyle Mueller (-11)

JJ Grey (-11)

Woodmont Country Club – Rockville, MD

Karl Vilips (-4)

Isaac Simmons (-4)

Sebastian Munoz (-3, qualified in playoff)

Michael Brennan (-3, qualified in playoff)

Canoe Brook Country Club – Summit, NJ

Michael Thorbjornsen (-8)

Berry Henson (-7)

Christian Cavaliere (-6)

Andrew Svoboda (-5, beat Christopher Crawford in playoff)

Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & C.C. – Columbus, Ohio

Olin Browne Jr. (-11)

Davis Thompson (-10)

Eric Cole (-9)

Nico Echavarria (-9)

Corey Pereira (-9)

Luke List (-9)

Patrick Rodgers (-9)

Stewart Cink (-9)

Nick Dunlap (-8, qualified in playoff)

Kevin Streelman (-8, qualified in playoff)

David Nyfjall (-8, qualified in playoff)

Springfield Country Club – Springfield, Ohio

Sam Stevens (-13)

Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Nick Hardy (-8)

Dylan Wu (-7, qualified in playoff)

Alex Schaake (-7, qualified in playoff)

Old Chatham Golf Club – Durham, NC

Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)

Patrick Cover (-12)

Paul Barjon (-11)

McClure Meissner (-11)

Frankie Capan (-11)

Poll : 0 votes