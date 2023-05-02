“I had the same tweet drafted” - Max Homa and Joel Dahmen’s beef continues on Twitter

The already famous rivalry between Max Homa and Joel Dahmen lives on, as seen this past Monday. Both golfers again exchanged tweets, trying to mock each other because they were both on the same flight.

Max Homa initiated the exchange this time by posting the following on his Twitter account:

“On the same flight to Charlotte as @Joel_Dahmen and switched to a middle seat so I wouldn’t have to sit next to him #worthit #beef”

To which Joel Dahmen replied:

“Weird, I had the same tweet drafted.”

Max Homa and Joel Dahmen are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be participating in the next PGA Tour event, the Wells Fargo Championship, on May 4-7.

Homa goes there as one of the favorites according to his position in the world rankings (7), but Dahmen is the reigning champion for two years in a row.

Max Homa and Joel Dahmen: Rivals and friends

The rivalry between golfers Max Homa and Joel Dahmen goes back several years, when both competed on the Web.com circuit, now known as the Korn Ferry Tour. Since then, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen have exchanged pleasantries and barbs on social media, especially on Twitter, where Homa is famous for his acidic humor and interactions with fans.

These exchanges began to grow in popularity starting in 2021. The episode at the time began with Dahmen praising his fans for their commitment to the fight against cancer, and throwing Homa a hint that such followers cannot be bought with any amount of money, like the PIP Fund:

Homa, in his usual style, answered him on that occasion:

“I too am a fan of ending cancer, Joel. That’s why I’m donating to @StJude for every birdie I make. U matching me or what?”

Since then, there has been one such episode after another. One of the most memorable was when Homa went from playing with his idol Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews to pairing with Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Homa joked that it was "the opposite" and that he was "humbled" by the change.

"It's like the opposite. What a contrast. They say you have to be humbled in this game, so I've been humbled, went from Tiger to Joel. What a world this golf is. We talk a lot more, I know that," Homa said to the press back then, according to GolfMagic.

It is good to be clear that, behind the laughter and provocations, there is a deep friendship and respect between the two players, who have both overcome difficult times in their careers. Dahmen is a cancer survivor who underwent surgery and chemotherapy in 2011. Homa is an advocate for the fight against cancer in addition to other charitable causes.

The rivalry between Homa and Dahmen is an example of how golf can be a competitive sport, but also fun and supportive.

