“I can't twist like I used to” – Tiger Woods on the ‘biggest change’ brought to his game by the ankle surgery 

As per Tiger Woods, he hasn't made any changes to his swing since returning from subtalar fusion surgery, but his ankle doesn't have the same mobility anymore.

On Thursday, Tiger Woods made his return to professional golf, teeing off at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. This marked his first start since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery to fix his ankle. He shot 3-over 75 and was placed 18th after the first day.

During the post-round interview, Woods was asked if he needed to make any changes to his swing after the surgery.

"It wasn't a major swing change." he said. "It just is more of a lack of mobility. My ankle really has no mobility anymore. I can't drive my knee like I used to, and obviously I can't twist like I used to because my back is fused.

"There's just a lack of things I can't do, but it's not like I've made any major swing changes or I've tried to make any changes. I just let me body just tell me what I need to do."

The 47-year-old golfer said he wanted to compete and play as he felt he was ready. Analyzing his first round, he said he hit well most of the day, and it was just a mental aspect that needed more improvement.

"I still hit it solid, but I hit it crooked. I've always had a knack of hitting the ball in the middle of the face, but I need to do a better job where I need to hit it in my windows, " he said.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner walked fine throughout the day and, for the first time, was limp-free since his accident in 2021. He sank four birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey to finish the day in 18th place.

Brian Harman and Tony Finau hold the first-round lead after shooting 5-under 67 on the opening day at Albany Golf Club. After six birdies, Harman was set for a bogey-free round to take the solo lead but missed a 24-foot par putt on the 18th.

Finau also holed six birdies in his Thursday round, and his lone bogey came on the par-4 10th. Jordan Spieth made just five pars in his first-round 68 but sank two eagles, six birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler were tied for fourth at 3-under.

Tiger Woods Friday tee time details at Hero World Challenge on Friday

Woods is paired with Rickie Fowler for the second round of the Hero World Challenge. The duo will take off on Friday, December 1 at 11:02 a.m. ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Friday round of Hero World Challenge, round 2:

10:51 am - Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark

11:02 am - Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler

11:13 am - Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose

11:24 am - Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

11:35 am - Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:46 am - Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas

11:57 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

12:08 pm - Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

12:19 pm - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

12:30 pm - Tony Finau, Brian Harman