“I had two low points" - Billy Horschel opens up about the emotional breakdown during his PGA Tour struggles

Billy Horschel is the world number 35 golfer right now and has nine titles to his name on the PGA Tour. However, it's not all sunshine and roses for many golfers.

Horschel recently admitted that he had an emotional breakdown during a tough time in his career. Looking back, he revealed on Golf Monthly:

“I had two low points. Bay Hill after missing that cut, we had a discussion with Mark Horton, my stats guy and Mark Fulcher, who was caddying for me. And it was a lively discussion for about 45 minutes in the parking lot."

He continued, painfully detailing everything he had experienced:

"I went back to the room - I think even before I got back to the room, just in my car, just thinking about the discussion and thinking about where the game was and where I want to be and where I’m not at the moment. I sort of just broke down a little bit.”

Billy Horschel admitted that this was a bit out of character for him, saying that he's not usually this type of person:

“As much as people have seen me get upset and a little angry on the golf course, on the flip side of that, I’m not very much an emotional guy that way. I’m not a sappy guy - not, I wouldn’t say sappy, not in a bad way - but I don’t cry very often. But I broke down, and I cried a little bit. I had tears.”

He went on to say that the emotional grind and the stress levels he was experiencing forced him to spend "about 30 seconds just bending down, had [his] head in [his] hands" and was trying to hold back tears.

"I just had to sort of take it and relax and realize the earth isn’t falling" - Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel also noted that the game is important to him, hence the emotion. People don't generally fight back tears over something they don't care about. Not having success at that is something that truly bothered him.

Billy Horschel is hoping to get into good form

He eventually figured out how to manage it, as he said:

"I just had to sort of take it and relax and realize the earth isn’t falling, the earth isn’t going anywhere, nothing’s coming crashing down on me. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to figure it out.”

Horschel finished one over par during the Charles Schwab Challenge. He's the reigning champion at the Memorial Tournament, having absolutely dominated the field in 2022.

Horschel was four full strokes ahead of second-place finisher Aaron Wise, six ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann in third and seven on top of Max Homa and others just behind them.

Can this be the weekend he returns to form? Horschel said even if he's not winning, he does take solace in seeing others do well:

"I love the game of golf, and I’m so passionate about it. Not just myself, but to get everyone, get other people involved and to see other people succeed."

Hopefully, Billy Horschel can be on the other end of that this time.

