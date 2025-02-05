“I have to use more elbow”: Paige Spiranac criticizes her own performance following first NFL outing

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known personalities on social media especially in golf. The former pro golfer is a social media influencer and a sports media personality and shares her views on various sports like golf, NFL, MLB, etc.

She recently visited the opening night of the Super Bowl of Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The stadium was packed with reporters and people as the event took place at the Superdome in New Orleans with Spiranac attending the event.

She shared this video on her X (formerly Twitter) with a caption:

"I have to use more elbows next time lol."

She shared her video from the event and jokingly criticized her performance as she couldn't reach the front of the line in 45 minutes. Spiranac tried her best to move ahead and managed to get to the halfway stage after 15 minutes.

Eventually, she took 53 minutes to get to the front and failed the challenge. She had to maneuver the crowd with a mic in her hand which made it difficult for her to complete the challenge of reaching the front line in 45 minutes.

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion on YouTube golf vs Pro golf

Paige Spiranac is well-known for sharing unfiltered views on various issues. Recently, there was a debate on golf Twitter on YouTube golf vs pro golf after poor broadcasting numbers at The American Express.

She shared her views on this issue and said a debate could cause more division and animosity which golf can't afford right now.

"I’ve been doing golf content creation for 10 years now. During that time I’ve seen golf media explode within the last couple of years. It started because of the division between LIV and the PGAT. People wanted to watch golf that was fun, entertaining, and pure."

"But the recent commentary about YouTube golf vs pro golf is only going to cause more division and animosity which golf can’t afford right now. They are two separate entities and it’s mutually beneficial to work together to reach more eyeballs."

"No one is blind to the fact pro golf is currently struggling to capture audiences. They need to speed up the pace of play, get fresh talent incorporated into the broadcasts, introduce the audience to the rookies, less commercials, and most importantly have the best players in the world on one tour."

"Golf is better when professional golf is thriving. There is nothing better than a back 9 of a major," Paige Spiranac wrote.

She is one of the authorities to talk about this as Paige Spiranac has found major success in her career through social media and also has a YouTube channel with 437 thousand subscribers.

