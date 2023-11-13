“I used a lot of swear words” - Rory McIlroy says he regrets his ‘rage’ filled outburst on Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay at the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy recently regretted his intense argument with Jim 'Bones' Mackay in the parking lot of the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Northern Irish golfer shouted at the caddie after the second round of the biennial tournament that took place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy recalled the incident and said that he felt bad for his behavior and the words he used.

"He’s coming over to try and diffuse the situation," Mcllroy said. "But he’s wearing an American top, and I know he’s friends with Joe, and I just tripped. Complete rage. I felt bad about it afterwards because Bones's wife was standing beside him, and I used a lot of swear words. So not my finest moment. Then Shane bundled me into the car."

Earlier in October, American and European teams competed against each other at the Ryder Cup. During the second day of the tournament when McIlroy teamed up with Matt Fitzpatrick to play in a foursome match against Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay, he was triggered by Joe LaCava.

At the last hole, the Northern Irish golfer was disturbed by Cantlay's caddie. LaCava started celebrating the American team's victory by waving his hat. Unknowingly, he was in the sight of the McIlroy and the golfer asked him to move.

Soon after, their small talk turned into an argument. Rory McIlroy and Fitzpatrick lost the match and in anger, he shouted at Justin Thomas' caddie, who was in the parking lot after the match.

"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time" - Rory McIlroy on his argument with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

McIlroy discussed the situation at the Ryder Cup at a press conference after the conclusion of the tournament. He said that he texted Mackay to say sorry for his actions following the encounter and made amends.

According to Rory McIlroy, he yelled at Mackay since he was the first American he had seen.

"I texted Bones this morning, Mcllroy continued. "He was just the first American I saw after I got off the locker room, so he was the one who took the brunt of it and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I texted Bones this morning and apologize for that. I was hot coming out of that [his argument with Joe LaCava] yesterday, I was pretty angry, I didn't agree with what happened on 18th but... you have to have thick skin. It's just the way it is," he added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup was won by Rory McIlroy's European squad. He was the team's leading scorer and had an amazing game.