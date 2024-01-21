Rory McIlroy made a spectacular comeback at Emirates Golf Club and took the title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It was a historic win for the tournament and for McIlroy himself, who based this result on the way he approaches golf. "I've also never lost the joy of the game," he said.

The Northern Irishman is the first player to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic four times. After the triumph, Rory Mcllroy gave statements to the press, in which he addressed this and other topics.

On what is the secret that keeps him among the world's elite year after year, Rory McIlroy said (via The Irish Times):

"I think the fact that I turn up every day still trying to get better. I think the consistency that I’ve shown throughout my career, I’ve never lost the hunger to go out and play better. But I’ve also never lost the joy of the game, which I think is really, really important. It’s never felt like a job to me, and the day it does feel like a job is the day I need to give up."

Rory McIlroy also talked about the momentum that this victory means in his aspirations towards the first Major of the season, The Masters (the only one missing in his trophy case). In this regard, the Northern Irishman said:

"It’s a great start to the season. It’s a great platform to build from. There’s still a few misses off the tee from the left. It’s great to get the competition and come out on top.

"Augusta is still a long way away in golfing terms. A lot can change in two-and-a-half months. But it’s always nice to get a win. It’s always nice to feel like you’re playing well going into it. I’ve always said that I’ll take execution over preparation every single time because you just have to execute the golf shots, especially there."

The significance of Rory McIlroy's victory at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

This is Rory McIlroy's sixth victory in DP World Tour tournaments held in Dubai, and his fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He is also the second champion to successfully defend his title at Emirates Golf Club since Stephen Gallacher did so in 2013-2014.

The victory is also McIlroy's third on the Rolex Series, after winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023. It is his 17th victory on the DP World Tour and the 38th of his professional career.

To achieve it, Rory McIlroy recovered spectacularly from two opening rounds of 71 and 70, achieving a score of 63. He moved from T24 after 36 holes to second place after the third round.

Sunday was a difficult day for most of the players, but McIlroy managed to score a 70 and lead Adrian Meronk (71) by one stroke and Cameron Young (74) by two. The Northern Irishman's performance included three birdies and one bogey.