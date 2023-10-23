“I've always been a big fan of F1”: Rory McIlroy talks about his recent investment involving multiple sporting personalities in the Alpine team

Rory McIlroy, along with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold, and former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, has invested in Alpine in an investment strategy by Otro Capital. Together, they have invested £164 million in the Formula 1 team.

Otro acquired a 24% stake in Alpine earlier this year and has now involved several sports stars to be a part of the deal. McIlroy talked about his recent investment in the Formula 1 team.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman joined the Alpine team at the Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix. He said, via BBC.com:

"It's a great opportunity, I've always been a big fan of F1. And then when this opportunity came up, I just think with the popularity of F1, how much it's booming in the US in particular - and I have invested in a few things - but this has got more of a story and a journey."

McIlroy has always been a big fan of Formula 1, and needless to say, when Otro was looking for investors, he pounced at the opportunity. Not only does the new investment stabilize the team, but also gives them confidence going into the future.

McIlroy added:

"F1 as a whole they do it so well. Golf could learn quite a bit from F1 in terms of some of the set-up stuff and how they do things."

Max Verstappen won the Austin GP with over 10 seconds to spare. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly finished sixth while his teammate, Esteban Ocon, crashed out in lap 7.

Alongside F1, Rory McIlroy looks to involve himself in several sports including Manchester United

Rory McIlroy has been a big fan of several different sports, and he was also given a chance to invest in the Leeds United team by his fellow golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. However, as a fan of Manchester United, McIlroy simply could not join.

The 24-time PGA Tour winner said, via the aforementioned source:

"They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man Utd fan, can't go anywhere near that."

McIlroy said that he would, however, love to invest in the Manchester United Team. He would even jump at the chance of picking up a "a 0.0001% share" of the team.

"To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."

Currently, billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is linked with securing a 25% stake in Manchester United. His chemical company, INEOS, are also the principal partner of the Mercedes F1 team and Ligue 1 side OGC Nice (h/t Manchester Evening News).