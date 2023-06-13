"I’ve always tried to get 1% better" - Part-time Uber driver Berry Henson opens up about his golfing career ahead of his first major at US Open 2023

Part-time Uber driver Berry Henson is living his dream as he is currently at the 2023 U.S. Open doing practice rounds with Phil Mickelson. He is ready to play the first-ever major of his life in one of the best fields of the year.

Henson has admitted that he never thought he would be playing at this level. In fact, the golfer never imagined that he would be playing a couple of Tours over the 20 years.

Coming from Palm Springs, Berry Henson has a second job as an Uber driver. On Thursday morning (June 15), his name will be called out on the 10th tee of the LACC. Speaking via the Washington Times, Henson said:

“I’m kind of starting my journey. It sounds weird — 43, starting your journey — but I’ve never given up. I’ve always tried to get 1% better. That’s kind of been our motto. That’s the road I’m on right now. And it just happened a little bit later. And we’re just going to keep doing it until I can’t go anymore.”

Berry Henson's journey to playing his first ever major on the PGA Tour

Berry Henson has played on countless tours, some of which he cannot even remember. These include the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Challenge Tour, Asian Tour, Canadian Tour, Hooters Tour, Pepsi Tour, National Pro Tour, and many more.

Berry Henson has been playing for over two decades now and is comfortable on the course. He will enter the U.S. Open ranked World No. 444. Having qualified for the U.S. Open, Henson has completed his dream.

“I've been doing this for 20 something years. I feel like I have that type of mentality. I make a lot of pars. I can get up-and-down from the trash can. I don't get down on myself and just enjoy what the course gives me.”

Henson is well-rested ahead of his major debut. Ever since his qualifier in mid-April, he has not teed it up for a tournament. He has been practicing and training ever since and looks forward to teeing it up at the Los Angeles Country Club.

“I was telling my team this week that it's kind of been like having the lead for seven days straight. Haven't been sleeping that good.”

