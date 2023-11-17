"I've cherished every single friendship I've made” – An emotional Lexi Thompson accepts the Founders Award at 2023 Rolex LPGA Awards 

Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner of the LPGA Tour, received the esteemed Founders Award this year. She received the award in a grand ceremony held on Thursday, November 16, at the Rolex LPGA Award.

Thompson was voted for the award by the LPGA Tour members. She broke down in tears while accepting the award.

She expressed her gratitude to the founders for their role in the LPGA Tour's creation. Lexi Thompson also expressed how much she valued each and every friendship she made throughout her career.

Thompson said:

"Winning this award is a huge honour on its own. But to know that it was voted on by my fellow peers that I think so highly of and think such amazing women on and off the golf course. It means so much to me and I cherish every single friendship I have made in my whole career out here."

Thompson also expressed gratitude to her family and mother for their significant contributions to her accomplishment.

"My mom always says, ‘It doesn't matter what you accomplish, you're no better than anybody else," she continued. "Some days, I go out there, and if I'm playing bad, I'm like, I'm going to thank every volunteer that's out there, just for being out there and helping. It goes such a long way, more than any win or good shot, because you put a smile on their face and made their day better."

The player who most embodies the principles, values, and spirit of the LPGA Tour is awarded the Founders Award. Lydia Ko, Julie Inkster, and Karrie Webb have previously been bestowed with this award.

Lexi Thompson's golf career

Lexi Thompson took up the game of golf at an early age. She became the youngest player to ever qualify for the US Women's Open in 2007 when she was 12 years old. She won the Westfield Junior PGA Championship after winning the Aldila Junior Classic in that same year.

Thompson qualified for the US Women's Open the next year after winning the US Girs' Junior, however, she was unable to reach the cut.

The American golfer began her professional career in 2015 after enjoying success in her career at junior level.

Lexi Thompson started playing on the LPGA Tour on sponsors' exemptions. Her first LPGA Tour victory came in 2011 when she won the Navistar LPGA Classic. She defeated Tiffany Joh by five strokes to win the tournament. In 2013, she won the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia and Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Thompson has won 15 professional tournaments in her career so far including 11 on the LPGA Tour. She also won a major and two tournaments on the Ladies European Tour.

Earlier this year, Thompson played at the Shriners Childer's Open and became the seventh woman in the history of golf to compete in the PGA Tour event.