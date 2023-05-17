"I've got a chance to beat anyone" - Seamus Power feels really confident about his game at the 2023 PGA Championship

Irish golfer Seamus Power, currently ranked 39th in the world, talked to the press in a way that may surprise more than one fan. Power declared he is sure he has "the chance to beat anyone" in the upcoming PGA Championship.

The interview was granted this Tuesday to Independent.ie from the Oak Hill Country Club facilities, where Seamus Power held a training session.

According to the article, Power is confident because his game has been improving consistently since last year's PGA Tour. The Irishman said:

"My game was (last year) kind of trending in the right direction, and I've always had that feeling deep down that, when my game is good, I've got a chance to beat anyone.

"I look at my last 10 holes last year (at PGA Championship), like I could have easily ended up in the playoff or even ended up at six-under to win. It wouldn't have taken much."

Seamus Power at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson - Round Two

Seamus Power also had a word for the forecasts that, for the most part, favor the great golf stars who will be present at the PGA Championship:

"I know some of the bigger-name guys win the majors more, but it's probably because they're handling the situation down the stretch a little bit better, and it's not as if they're doing much more than that.

"So it's kind of unusual. I know it's a major and is going to be more eyeballs, but like you're playing against these larger same guys, and to be honest, I think the harder setup is something that's going to suit me a little bit more."

Something that always concerns pros is the course. Seamus Power is clearly well impressed by the East Course of Oak Hill, according to his excellent review about it:

"I like them a lot (referring to the greens), You get me on bentgrass, and I'm going to be pretty happy. It's closer to what we putt on growing up; there's no grain or anything like that to worry about.

"And some of the slopes here, they obviously can be quite severe in spots, but they're kind of more obvious slopes as if it kind of makes sense to me what way the greens are moving and stuff like that."

Seamus Power on the PGA Tour

Seamus Power, 36, turned pro in 2011. Although he played some tournaments in Europe, his professional career really began on the Korn Ferry tour, which he joined in his debut season as a pro.

On the Korn Ferry Tour, he has played 59 tournaments, most recently in 2020. On that tour he won one tournament, also archiving six Top 10 finishes.

Seamus Power at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

In 2017, he gained his PGA Tour card, in which he has played 151 tournaments, with two victories (2021 Barbasol Championship and 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship). In addition, he has achieved 18 Top 10 finishes and 96 cuts made.

His results show that his game has certainly improved in the last three seasons, which by far have been the best of his career. From 2020 to date, he has earned his two PGA Tour victories and two-thirds of his Top 10 finishes (12).

Also, in the same period, he collected approximately 80 percent of his total earnings on tour, which currently stand at $10.6 million.

Poll : 0 votes