Seamus Power finishes T3 at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship, tops Fed-Ex Cup standings

Irish golfer Seamus Power soared to the top of the FedEx Cup rankings after he finished tied for third at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba.

The Waterford man posted a 4 under 68 in the fourth round to finish 18 under 266 overall, taking home prize money of $375,560 and bringing his earnings to $1.6million this season so far.

Over the four rounds of the 72-hole tournament, he shot 18 birdies and only four bogeys.

Power's victory at the Bermuda Championships last weekend, followed by a top 5 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, helped him top the FedEx rankings list.

“Today was weirdly the same as yesterday as I holed a few shots but couldn’t get much going on the greens,” he said.

He continued further by saying:

“My speed was just a fraction off. Like early in the week before the rain they were a little quicker and I couldn’t just quite get adjusted just to that slightly slower speed.

“It was good to hang in there. Hit a lot of good shots today, I was able to get a high finish out of it. Obviously just couldn’t quite get it going today and put any pressure on Russell.”

With two consecutive strong finishes, he also jumped up three spots and moved up to a career-high ranking of 29 in the world, entering the top 30 for the first time ever. He also qualified for the Ryder Cup, ranking fourth on the Ryder Cup list, falling behind McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Lowry.

Power's rankings history showcases the rise of the golfer as he was ranked 434th in the world in January 2021.

Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope Jon Rahm

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Seamus Power

Robert MacIntyre

Thomas Detry



as it stands early in the points race. Jon RahmShane LowryRory McIlroySeamus PowerRobert MacIntyreThomas Detry #TeamEurope as it stands early in the points race. 🇪🇺 Jon Rahm🇪🇺 Shane Lowry 🇪🇺 Rory McIlroy🌎 Seamus Power🌎 Robert MacIntyre🌎 Thomas Detry#TeamEurope as it stands early in the points race. https://t.co/4B3jCZE0DF

Russell Henley stood out as the winner at the World Wide Technology Championships, posting a score of 23 under 261, taking home $1,476,000, and adding up 500 FedEx points.

Seamus Power won't play at the Houston Open 2022

Despite his consecutive strong performances, Seamus Power will not be seen in action at the upcoming Cadence Bank Houston Open in Texas. His last tournament for the 2022 season will be at the RSM Classic in Sea Island.

He said:

“I’m not going to play Houston. I’m going to play the RSM in whatever it is, 10 days’ time. I’m going to have a week off, get back to Las Vegas tomorrow, get some rest and catch up on things and get ready for one more before the end of the season or the end of the year.”

2023 FedEx Cup Standings so far

1. Seamus Power 656

2. Keegan Bradley 638

3. Tom Kim 601

4. Max Homa 573

5. Mackenzie Hughes 566

6. Russell Henley 510

7. Rory McIlroy 500

8. Thomas Detry 479

9. Taylor Montgomery 434

10. Matthew NeSmith 393

Seamus has competed in five PGA Tour events so far this season, earning 656 FedEx points to top the rankings list, courtesy of a victory at the Bermuda Championship (500 points) and a top-five finish at the WWT Championships (125 points). He was ranked 104 three weeks ago in the FedEx Cup ranking list.

