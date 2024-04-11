"I've got no chance" - Tyrrell Hatton not optimistic of his prospects at Masters 2024 despite being ranked 19th

The 2024 Masters is currently underway at the Augusta National Golf Course and with all the tough competition, Tyrrell Hatton said he does not think he will win this year.

Tyrrell Hatton, who is currently ranked 19th in the world, made his shift to the LIV Golf Series for the 2024 season, but qualified for the Augusta National field due to his world ranking. Speaking about his Masters expectations this year, Hatton gave quite a blunt answer, saying that he had "no chance".

"Oh, well, you shouldn't ask me. I've got no chance. Ask Matt," Hatton said via Golf Digest.

Tyrrell Hatton spoke about the difficulty of the Augusta National Course, saying that it could be rather unfair at times. The course is a tricky one to navigate, and requires a lot of precision to make the shots work.

"If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff. Yeah, I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows."

While Hatton doesn't seem too optimistic about his chances, LIV Golfers like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith, however, are looking stronger to be in contention for the win at the Masters this year.

List of LIV Golfers playing the 2024 Masters ft. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton trains ahead of the Masters

The number of LIV Golfers playing the Masters has been reducing year after year, and this year's edition will feature only 13 of them, including defending champion Jon Rahm, who made his shift to LIV Golf earlier this year.

Many of the LIV Golfers have earned their place in the Masters this year due to their past champion status while others have earned it through their World Rankings as well as special invites. The full list of LIV Golfers playing at the Masters are as follows:

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

The Masters marks the first major of the PGA Tour schedule, and will boast a prize purse of $20 million. Even though Jon Rahm is the defending champion, World No. 1 Scottie Sheffler is the overwhelming favourite to win the event.

Poll : Will Tyrell Hatton fare well at the Masters? yes no 0 votes View Discussion