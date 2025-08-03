"I've gotten beat a lot": Cameron Young looks to move past runner-up heartbreaks in pursuit of first PGA Tour title

PGA Tour pro Cameron Young has had seven runner-up finishes since turning pro in 2019 and is yet to claim his maiden tour victory. He is in contention for the 2025 Wyndham Championship title and is looking to lift the trophy at the end of the final round on Sunday, August 3.

During a post-round interview on moving day, Young was asked to share what it feels like to be in the lead going into the final round. He acknowledged that he had narrowly missed out on claiming the victory several times. However, he expressed confidence in his ability to dominate this time, saying (via TeeScripts):

“...I finished second a bunch, I've gotten beat a lot. I haven't -- I've played some good golf on Sunday in really all those cases. So that's all I'm trying to do tomorrow. I'm starting in a nice spot, so I'm just looking to try to beat second place by as many as I can. That's been my mindset from the first tee on Thursday, and that's what I'm going to try to do tomorrow.”

Cameron Young currently holds a five-stroke lead in the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He headed into the second round leading the leaderboard by a three-stroke margin. He then carded 65 during his third round and extended his lead with a total of 20-under 190.

Young’s strategy for the final round involves focusing on his game and paying as little attention as possible to his position on the leaderboard. He said that there are good scores to be made in the final round, and he’d like to be the one to shoot them.

Cameron Young’s scorecard from the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Cameron Young charged into his third round at Sedgefield Country Club with four phenomenal straight birdies from the third hole to the sixth. He went bogey-free on the front nine and then shot his first and only bogey of the day on the par-4 14th hole.

The Scarborough native concluded the round with two more birdies to shoot 5-under 65. Five strokes behind him, Nico Echavarria is in solo second place with 15-under. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai, Chris Kirk, and Mac Meissner are tied for third place with 12-under.

Here’s a look at Cameron Young’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

