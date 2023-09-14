“I’ve hardly seen his golf swing” - Viktor Hovland opens up on Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg ahead of their trip to Rome

Viktor Hovland is currently at the Wentworth Club in Surrey for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He is paired with his Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg for the first round and is scheduled to tee off at 3:40 a.m. ET.

Speaking of the young Aberg, who got selected for the first time in the European team, Hovland said that he is mighty impressed with the Swedish golfer. He was quoted by the Golf Magic as saying,

"Just watching his results, I'm just very impressed, not just the golf stuff because I've hardly seen his golf swing, or I don't know anything about his game, but just the way he carried himself, his demeanour, seemed very mature."

Viktor Hovland further praised the courageous personality of Ludvig Aberg and felt that was the kind of personality required for the Ryder Cup team.

"He seemed to enjoy the moment but wasn't scared. I think that's the type of personality that's going to fit very nicely into The Ryder Cup. Didn't seem like the moment [vying for selection] was too big for him," Hovland added.

Ludvig Aberg has been knocking on the door of professional golf since his debut. He had multiple top finishes until he won his first tournament on the DP World Tour, the European Masters. The win came just a few days before captain Luke Donald announced the European Ryder Cup team.

Speaking of the progress that Aberg made in just two months of his professional career, Hovland emphasized that it was impressive and had made quite an accomplishment.

"I think that in itself as a rookie, just being professional for a couple months, that is way more impressive than any accomplishment that he's made as a professional golfer results-wise," Hovland said.

Viktor Hovland also revealed that he had met Ludvig Aberg just once. The Norwegian star added that he had been looking at the young golfer's results for quite long and even had a FaceTime together.

"We can strategize among ourselves" - Viktor Hovland feels Ludvig Aberg's Scandinavian origin would be an advantage at 2023 Ryder Cup

The 23-year-old newly turned professional golfer is of Scandinavian origin. Viktor Hovland felt that it would be a major advantage in strategizing against the United States at the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event in Rome later this month.

Hovland shared that having a similar culture and language is always an advantage and that matters while making a pairings for the match at the Ryder Cup. Speaking of Ludvig Aberg's language culture, he felt that it would be advantageous not to let the Americans know what they speak.

He was quoted by inews.co as saying:

"There's a lot of things that go into pairings but obviously if you speak a similar language and you have a similar culture, we can strategize among ourselves, not ­having the Americans listen in on our conversation."

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup kicks off in two weeks from now at Marco Simino Golf Club, Rome. The host, the European team, will take on the defending champion, the United States team, from September 29 to October 1.