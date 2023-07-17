“I’ve imagined this day so many times” – Linn Grant reacts to earning her maiden LPGA win at the 2023 Dana Open

Linn Grant won her first LPGA Tour Championship on Sunday at Highland Meadows, defeating Allisen Corpuz by three shots. Grant is off to a great start in her career.

She has won five Ladies European Tour events and one LPGA Tour event, totaling 11 professional victories.

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer remarked about her thrilling victory at the Dana Open, saying:

"I think I've imagined this day so many times in so many ways in my own mind. Just being here now, I'm just so speechless and at the same time I feel familiar with the setting for some reason. But it's just so fun."

LPGA @LPGA Linn Grant doesn't have to imagine it anymore

Grant finished with a total of 21-under par 263 after four rounds of 64-69-62-68. She discussed her performance in the last round while speaking with the media.

"I think it's easy to just go out and think that, well, I'll just go out there and I'll win. In my mind I'm still thinking that someone could come from behind and shoot a 9 under. And so in my head I still had to -- like if I could just shoot 2, 3 under today, which I did, that would probably get me there," she said.

“I feel like I was so blank today. I just really tried to kind of be in the moment without losing — I was playing well, but I was also scrambling a bit at the end there. So my plan was just try to keep it together without thinking too much about what could happen," Grant added.

Allisen Corpuz, the 2023 US Women's Open champion, took the second slot on the standings, with Lindy Duncan taking third.

Stephanie Kyriacou finished fourth in a two-way tie with Xiyu Janet Lin with a total of 14-under par 270.

Linn Grant's performance at the 2023 Dana Open

Linn Grant dominated the star-studded field of the 2023 Dana Open from the start. On Thursday, she played a bogey-free round, scoring seven birdies to finish with a score of 64.

On the second day, she started with a birdie on the third hole and then followed it up with two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. Grant then had two bogeys on the first nine holes of the second round. She finished with a 69 after making a birdie on the back nine holes.

Linn Grant at the 2023 Dana Open - Final Round (Image via Getty)

In the third round, her performance was simply captivating. Grant began Saturday's round with four consecutive birdies from the second through the fifth hole. She birdied five of the first nine holes of the third round and eagled the 11th. She finished with a score of 62 after making three birdies on the closing nine holes.

Linn Grant finished the fourth round with four birdies and one bogey to win the trophy and $262,500 from the $1.7 million total.

Grant turned professional in 2021 and has won 11 professional competitions to date. She has also competed in four of the five major competitions, with her best finish in the 2022 Evian Championship coming in eighth place.