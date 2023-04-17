What happened to Linn Grant? Golfer replaced in LPGA event based on vaccination status

Linn Grant will miss the 2023 Chevron Championship as she is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The Swedish golfer has played in LPGA Tournaments around the globe but is still waiting to compete on American soil.

However, this will take some more time because the US government does not allow foreign visitors to enter the country unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Linn Grant was replaced by Caroline Hedwall in the upcoming LPGA Tour event. However, she'd be eligible to play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play which is scheduled from May 24 to 28 in Las Vegas as the National Public Health Emergency in the USA will expire on May 11. Until then, she will miss the Chevron Championship and Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

It's only been two years since Grant turned pro and is looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. The Helsingborg native won nine professional events in her career and played in two major tournaments. She has won four Ladies European Tours and finished 8th at the Evian Championship.

All about Linn Grant's professional career

Linn Grant was born on 20 June 1999 in Helsingborg, Sweden. She is the granddaughter of the famous Scottish golfer, James Grant, who won the Scottish Boys Championship. Her family emigrated from Scotland to Sweden. Her father, John Grant, also played golf and won seven Swedish Senior Tours.

The game is passed on from generation to generation and likewise, her father and grandfather, Linn Grant, also developed an interest in golf. She joined the Swedish national team in 2016 and finished runner-up at the European Girls' Team Championship in 2016 and won it in 2017.

Linn Grant also participated in the World Juniors Girls Championship and finished in third place in 2017. She represented her country in the European Ladies' Team Championship and was part of the winning team thrice (2018, 2019, and 2020).

Her record as an amateur in individual events is also impressive. She won the Doral-Publix Junior Classic and the Junior Masters Invitational in 2017.

Linn Grant was the runner-up at the 2018 Major Invitational in Florida and fifth at the European Ladies European Open.

Grant turned professional in August 2021 and finished second in two events in a row. In October, she won her first professional match at the Terre Blanche Ladies Open in France, and in December, she received her LPGA Tour card.

She also participated in and won tournaments on the Sunshine Tour. She became the first woman to win an event on the DP World Tour, now known as the European Tour, in June 2022.

She clinched the trophy at the Volvo Car Scandinavian mixed event. The tournament was held in Sweden at the Halmstad Golf Club, featuring 78 male and 78 female golfers. Linn Grant won the tournament by nine strokes from the nearest man and 14 strokes from the nearest woman.

In her rookie year, she played in six LPGA Tours and garnered four finishes in the top 10. She missed the CME Tour Championship last year because she was not vaccinated and will now again miss two LPGA Tournaments.

