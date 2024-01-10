“I've learned very quickly to not put anything past him” - Justin Thomas reacts to Tiger Woods’ statement on being able to play once a month

Justin Thomas recently opened up on Tiger Woods' intention of participating in tour events once a month.

During his latest appearance on the Golf's Subpar podcast, the 30-year-old golfer stated that the 82-time PGA Tour winner will keep his word. According to him, Woods could do anything once he sets his mind to it.

Thomas further emphasized the fact that Tiger Woods, with his 15 Major Championships, possesses the determination to overcome challenges and maintain a strong focus on achieving his golfing goals.

Justin Thomas said:

"I've learned very quickly to not put anything past him. I remember when he played the Masters whatever a couple years ago, I didn't think there was any way he was playing for multiple months. And next thing he's like I'm playing.”

He added:

“So it's hard because he really can, how his mind works and mentally how he's able to just go to another place that nobody's ever been. And he's also able to push through things.”

The American Professional golfer also mentioned that due to Tiger Woods' age, he cannot afford to wait a couple of years to show his golfing prowess. Thomas added:

“But I also I think that he he knows that you know he's not 25 or 30 and he can't just take a couple years off. And he wants to keep playing. He's a competitor.”

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods participated in The Hero World Challenge 2023

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods were last seen together in a PGA Tour event at the Woods' hosted Hero World Challenge in November 2023.

The 20-field golf event marked Woods' comeback after withdrawing from the Masters tournament nearly seven months ago due to an ankle surgery that kept him away from the greens.

Nevertheless, he returned to competitive play at the Hero World Challenge, being paired with his good friend Thomas in the event's first round.

After the end of the event, Thomas secured the solo third position on the scoreboard with 16 under par. He finished four strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, fell short and finished at the 18th spot on the leaderboard. Despite this, he reassured his fans of his commitment to take on more golfing challenges in the 2024 season, aiming to participate in one event every month.